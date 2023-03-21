In the latest episode of the Scandoval drama, it’s rumored that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss may have gone on a family getaway to Arizona together, which brings up the question, where does Raquel live herself?

The Bravo star has been open about her family on social media, and we’ve also been introduced to her sister on Vanderpump Rules, Kate, who hails from Tucson, Arizona.

We take a closer look into the Arizona rumors and take a sneak peek into Raquel Leviss‘ apartment.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval allegedly head on ‘family getaway’ to Arizona

According to Deuz Moi, Tom came back from a ‘family’ trip to Arizona. The Deux Moi Blind from the celebrity gossip account reads: “Guess who’s coming back from a family getaway in Tucson, Arizona? Sandoval. Guess whose family lives in Tucson.”

Of course, that would be Raquels. Taking to her Instagram twelve weeks ago, Raquel posted a reel with her family captioned “Second Annual Christmas hike in Tucson, Arizona. Merry Christmas!!”

Arizona is also significant in the Scandoval relationship as it’s rumored that the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel began.

Jamie Lynne and guest Kael Ramsey-Ackerson addressed the scandal on their podcast and say they believe the affair began during the ‘boys’ night’ that occurred while some of the women were on vacation in Las Vegas followed by Arizona.

Raquel returned from the girl’s trip early along with Charli Burnett after a conflict with some of the rest of the cast.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Bravo for comment.

Where does Raquel Leviss live now?

After temporarily living with Scheana Shay, after her split with James Kennedy, Raquel moved into a new apartment in North Hollywood.

Ironically, it was Ariana Madix Raquel had over in the Vanderpump Rules episode, to catch up with snacks and rose in her new apartment. Ariana even-handed Raquel a plant as a housewarming gift, as she was blissfully unaware of the ‘Scandoval’ dramas.

In a video shared by Bravo, Raquel Leviss can be seen giving fans a tour of her ‘super cute studio apartment’ which has her bedroom, living room, and dining room all in one area.

She also shows off her galaxy lights which she puts on every single night to help her get into a ‘zen state.’ The apartment also boasts a cute balcony which ‘provides good vibes overall.’

Raquel has recently fled her North Hollywood home amid the drama and has gone to stay with family until things calm down, the Daily Mail reports.

Ariana Madix wants Tom ‘dead’

The Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer has just been released, and what a time for it to arrive. As expected, it looks like it’s about to go down with a capital D.

In the scenes, we see the aftermath of the whole cast finding out about Tom and Raquel’s affair, including Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix.

Tom asks Ariana if she wants anything to which she responds, “for you to die.” Ouch!

However, Ariana isn’t the only one with a vengeance. Katie Maloney also says she “wants to light them both on fire.”Although it is not clear in the trailer who Katie is speaking about, however, she recently commented the same on an Instagram post about Raquel and Tom Schwartz’s rumored new love interest, Jo Wenberg.