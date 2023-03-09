Raquel Leviss’ black eye is the latest update in the Vanderpump Rules drama, and it seems like Scheana Shay is now also involved. Headlines have been made over the past week as it came out that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair behind Ariana Madix’s back.

An explicit video between the two was found by Ariana Madix, and Raquel allegedly gave some of the Vanderpump Rules cast court orders regarding this. It was reported that Raquel had allegedly fired her PR team during the matter, and now she’s alleging another one of her castmates has given her a black eye.

We take a look into the latest updates with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Raquel Leviss’ black eye leads to a restraining order against Scheana Shay

Raquel Leviss claims Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay punched her in the face, over Raquel’s relationship with Tom Sandoval while he was with Ariana.

In the photos included in the court filing, obtained by TMZ, Raquel had a visible cut over her left eye and what appeared to be a slight bruise.

According to TMZ, a judge has granted Leviss a temporary restraining order after she claimed Scheana attacked her last Thursday in NYC.

Scheana is best friends with Tom Sandoval‘s ex, Ariana and one of her latest Instagram posts was a picture of the pair together with the caption: “got your back” alongside the punching emoji. According to the outlet, this image was included in Leviss’ court filing.

It’s reported that Scheana must stay 100 yards away from Raquel, her home, and her workplace, and therefore may affect the Vanderpump Rules reunion.

Speaking on the subject, on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen said: “The reunion is in, like, two and a half weeks, and I think there will be a lot happening in the two and a half weeks. There’s so much happening every single day, so I don’t know.”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Scheana Shay’s reps for comment.

The two appeared on Watch What Happens Live together shortly before the incident

Just days before the alleged incident, Raquel and Scheana were on the Watch What Happens Live sofa with Andy Cohen, and they seemed to be getting along just fine.

Scheana was speaking about how Katie Maloney was the one who put the idea in her head for Raquel to get with her ex Tom Schwartz. (Not to be confused with Tom Sandoval!)

Scheana told Andy that Katie was okay with the thought of it, and wanted her ex to move on. She said she thought she was “doing Katie a favor.”

Raquel addresses the affair on Instagram

Raquel has taken to her Instagram to address the affair with Tom Sandoval, and apologize to Ariana Madix.

In part of her statement, she wrote: “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my own actions. I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

In a separate statement, posted to her Instagram hours after the first, she ended with: “I care for Tom and don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.

Tom has also posted his own separate statement on the matter where he apologizes for hurting Ariana ‘so traumatically and publically.’