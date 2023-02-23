Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is spilling the tea on James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ relationship after they ended their five-year romance mid-season. In a teaser of the upcoming episode, Raquel has confessed that she “still loves” her ex-fiance.

Kennedy proposed to Raquel in May 2021 but called off their engagement that year. Just six weeks after their breakup, James began dating his now-girlfriend Ally Lewber.

Leviss is struggling to come to terms with the split and is particularly confused at how quickly her ex-boyfriend has moved on. The star recently admitted that she still has feelings for James, so let’s discover what she said.

Raquel Leviss admits she ‘still loves James Kennedy’

Raquel Leviss has recently admitted on Vanderpump Rules that she is “still in love” with James Kennedy following their breakup.

Lisa Vanderpump is worried Leviss is overwhelmed by the break-up especially as she quickly threw herself into the dating scene. Who remembers when Leviss made dating rumors swirl as she went for drinks with fellow co-star Peter Madrigal?

Raquel recently had a deep chat with Lisa and explained that she doesn’t know how he moved on so quickly; finding it hard to come to terms with. Vanderpump then asked Raquel if she still loved James to which she nodded. This could cause quite a turmoil as the show progresses and Leviss struggles to move on.

Raquel and James’ relationship explored

Raquel and James locked eyes on New Year’s Eve 2016 and just a month later they made their relationship Instagram official, as they spent Valentine’s Day together.

However, just after filming the season 9 reunion for Vanderpump Rules in December 2021, they decided to split up.

The duo both return for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules and it’s not going to be smooth sailing, especially as Ally Lewber has joined the cast too.

James and Lala drop a bombshell in Vanderpump Rules season 10

James and Lala both dropped a bombshell when they revealed their infidelity earlier in the season. The duo claimed they were intimate with each other in the early stages of their respective relationships with Raquel and Randall Emmett.

Raquel discovered this after chatting with Lala and Katie Maloney about Scheana Shay wanting Leviss to get together with Tom Schwartz. Raquel said ‘nothing was on the cards‘ between them and she wasn’t looking for anything serious anyway.

Leviss then spoke about James hooking up with other girls and Lala added to that claim. Kent confessed: “I’m going to tell you something. James and I definitely hooked up. You guys were pretty new to the relationship and I was pretty new to mine. There’s a lot of things I did when I was drinking that I’m not proud of that I would have never done.”

In a confessional Leviss shared her thoughts: “Wow, really Lala? You’re gonna sit there and judge me for hypothetically hooking up with Schwartz, yet you got with my boyfriend while we were together?”

In person, Raquel was visibly shocked by the news but didn’t give too much away. Instead, she focused on how “hurt” she was that James moved on so quickly with Ally Lewber.

