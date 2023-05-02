Raquel Leviss’ team have broken her Instagram silence to announce that her account had been hacked, and they would be taking over for the next month while she remains in treatment for mental health.

Since news of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair broke in March, the two have been the talk of the reality TV world and beyond as the news took social media by storm.

We take a look at the statement on the Vanderpump Rules star’s Instagram and her journey over the past few months.

Raquel Leviss will remain in treatment for ‘the next month’

Raquel Leviss’ team took to her Instagram story on May 2 to announce her account had been hacked, and it is now being run by her team.

In the story they wrote: “This account was hacked, and with the help of Instagram, it has been reset for the next month while she continues treatment.

“May is mental health awareness month so Raquel has requested all the posts focus on raising awareness for mental health organizations, advocates and removing the stigma surrounding treatment.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight the account was hacked and another person posted a reel of Tom Sandoval in a Halloween costume.

The Bravo star started treatment last month

It was confirmed Raquel Leviss checked into a mental health facility in Arizona in April, months after the news of her affair with Ariana Madix’s ex broke.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep told PEOPLE.

Although Raquel has remained quiet on social media, Tom Sandoval has gone back to his active posting, as he documented a nature retreat a couple of weeks ago.

In the caption in his first post since the scandal, he wrote: “Nothing like finding a little peace in nature… today was pure magic.” Although he’s back to posting, the Bravo star still has his comments turned off.

Raquel was set to get treatment before the reunion

Despite many doubts prior to filming, it has been confirmed Raquel Leviss did attend the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, although she was scheduled to start treatment before then.

A rep for Raquel told PEOPLE: “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

The first part of the highly anticipated three-part show is reported to air on at the end of May, as Andy Cohen previously teased that is was an “emotional show” and that “nothing was left unsaid.”