Raquel Leviss’ last Miss California pageant sent her into ‘deep depression’

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss has officially ended her successful state pageant career and after competing in her last-ever Miss California USA pageant the Bravo star is feeling “lost.”

Leviss’ engagement to fellow Vanderpump Rules star, James Kennedy, ended last year. She revealed on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigans podcast that her ‘heart wasn’t in it anymore’ and she fell out of love with him.

However, in a recent preview of an upcoming episode, it appears Leviss is struggling without the emotional and financial support of Kennedy. Let’s discover Raquel’s net worth after finishing her pageant career.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Raquel Leviss’ net worth explored

Raquel Leviss‘ net worth is reportedly estimated to be $30 million. The majority of Leviss’ income likely stems from her role on Vanderpump Rules and her job as a social media influencer. She also won the Miss Sonoma County title in 2016.

In a recent Vanderpump Rules trailer, Raquel confesses that James Kennedy paid for a lot whilst they were together. Therefore, Leviss confessed that breaking free from her relationship with Kennedy “scares” her. For the past five years, she has had James as a “crutch” and he would pay for “pretty much everything.”

Bravo star goes on a date with Peter Madrigal

In an Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed it was a “bittersweet” farewell to the pageant world. Raquel added that she no longer wants to be known as “the pageant girl” and wishes to use her platform to “debunk the stereotype that comes to mind.” Reflecting on her experience as a pageant competitor, Raquel reveals that she has met some of the most “kindhearted girls.”

In a recent preview for episode two of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Raquel goes on a date with Peter Madrigal; to help her get over James. When she turned down having food she admitted she had been on an all-carb diet after doing the Miss California pageant. When asked how it went she revealed that it didn’t ‘go the best’ after placing in the top 15. Leviss added that Miss California is a pretty competitive competition.

Raquel Leviss’ last Miss California pageant sent her into ‘deep depression’

Raquel further confessed that it was a “heart-breaking” event as it was her last ever pageant. The 28-year-old claims she’s now “too old” to compete. Sadly this meant the Miss California USA pageant was Raquel’s last chance to take home the crown.

The reality star revealed that after finishing the pageant she was sent into a “deep depression.” Her date then asked her whether she was okay now but Raquel responded that she “didn’t know” before breaking down into tears. Leviss confessed she had contemplated whether to go back to school and get her Masters’s but finds the whole thing daunting as “everyone seems to have their life figured out,” apart from her. Before anything, Raquel admitted that she still needs to figure out who she is.