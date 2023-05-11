Katie Maloney’s mom Teri was “disrespected” by Raquel Leviss during a restaurant meet-up on Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14. Katie stepped in to call out Raquel on her response to her mother, and fans are going wild.

Vanderpump Rules has had a wild start to 2023. It came out that Tom Sandoval had a seven-month affair with Raquel Leviss while in a ten-year relationship with Ariana Madix, and in a separate scenario, Raquel kissed Tom Schwartz.

During VPR season 10 episode 14, Katie and Raquel sat down at a restaurant with her mom, Teri, as well as Lala Kent and Ariana. When Terri spoke to Raquel about their latest conversation, her response reached a new “low,” say fans.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Katie Maloney’s mom on Vanderpump Rules

Katie’s mom Teri was on the Vanderpump Rules May 10 2023 episode. She told Tom, as per Bravo, he “blew it” after her daughter split from him in 2022. She was reunited with Tom for Maloney and Ariana’s sandwich shop opening.

The two reminisced about the last time they saw each other on Mother’s Day and “had a good cry” together. “I miss you, Teri,” Schwartz said. “We had so much fun the last time we hung out.”

Teri told Schwartz he’s always “going to be family” and that he’ll always “mean a lot.” She also said: “You blew it. Of course, you’re going to date other people, but you [and Katie] had a mutual agreement: nobody in the friend group.”

She later went to a restaurant with Katie and her friends, where she got involved in a heated debate with Raquel Leviss over her kiss with Schwartz. This didn’t go down well with Bravo viewers who slammed Raquel for “disrespecting” Teri.

Raquel ‘disrespected’ Katie’s mom

Teri addressed Raquel and said, “Have you learned anything?” Raquel responded with, “Oh god.” Her reply sent Katie into a fury, who called her out. “Don’t say ‘Oh God,’ that’s my mom, treat her with some respect,” said Katie.

Lala Kent also piped up and asked Raquel: “Where the f*** were you raised?” Katie then says: “Talk to her with some respect, she was so nice to you.” Katie’s mom replies: “Katie, please don’t do that. I’m not trying to be disrespectful.”

Katie says: “I’m so done with you.” Teri adds: “I was trying to be really respectful to you, you hurt me so much. You were being honest and like, ‘I want to make out with Tommie [Tom Schwartz].’ Katie still loves Tommie.”

Along comes Sandoval and Ariana. Tom backs Schwartz and said: “They weren’t even together! Katie, you were still hooking up with other guys while you were living together.”

VPR season 10 episode 14: Round-up

Alongside the explosive row involving Raquel and Katie, Ariana had a conversation about her intimate life with her then-fiance Tom, who it has since been found out was having an affair with Raquel at the time.

“I feel like in a relationship you should want to have sex,” Raquel told Ariana. Do you feel like you are sexually attracted to him?” Ariana replied: “Oh my god, I think he’s so f***ing hot. “She added that she didn’t feel confident in her body.

Raquel said: “Now that I’m single I think sex is a very important part of a healthy relationship.” Ariana then confirmed she wanted to stay with Tom and said she “would not be having this conversation if this wasn’t who I want to be with.”

In another scene, Sandoval and Schwartz met up at their new bar. Elsewhere, Ariana and Katie did a tasting for their sandwich shop opening. “I feel like sometimes just like my very presence annoys her,” Sandoval said.

“It seems like it may be a bigger issue,” Schwartz said. He then admitted in a confessional that he feels Ariana and Tom had become “roommates” and he sees a “lack of intimacy” between them.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO ON WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C