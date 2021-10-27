Raquel Leviss' plastic surgery journey has literally transformed her face











Raquel Leviss, a cast member on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, has come under questioning for plastic surgery – and it’s transformed her face.

Being in the public eye, many USA stars are faced with speculation surrounding nose jobs, lip fillers, face lifts, and forms of Botox.

Raquel has recently been asked if she got a nose job by several fans, so we had a snoop through her older pictures to see the difference since.

Fans claim Raquel had a nose job

Looking through social media, it’s been months since fans began noticing Raquel’s nose job (around the time Vanderpump Rules season 9 began).

To this day, viewers keep claiming Raquel had a nose job. An entire Reddit thread is even devoted to unpicking whether the star went under the knife.

One fan wrote: “Did Raquel get a totally unnecessary nose job?”

Another said: “Did Raquel have a nose job? Still cute circa season 5, but she looks super different.”

“Subtle nose job + Better Makeup + Hair Color + Slight Fillers”, a Vanderpump Rules viewer guessed.

Oh… Raquel’s nose. #PumpRules — Jen Jean-Pierre- Washington DC Style Blogger (@jennjeanpierre) September 29, 2021

What surgery has Raquel had?

Raquel is thought to have had lip filler and Botox done on her face.

There is speculation that she has also had cheek filler, but these procedures are currently unconfirmed by the Vanderpump Rules star.

Some rumors also say that she may have got a nose job, as it looks “so tiny” compared to how it previously appeared. Again, this is not confirmed.

Other speculation involves talk of a brow lift and a chin implant.

#pumprules praying that the james & raquel drama is him being against her bc of the recent nose job. PRAYING — pretend dementia (@pussybeaux) September 2, 2021

Raquel Leviss: Surgery journey

Raquel has significantly changed her face with fillers and potential surgery, as we noticed a big change compared to older photos.

While she has always been described as “Bambi-eyed” for her striking, big eyes, the star is in the public eye – and has the money to get surgery.

Some might say she has a nose shaped by the gods – or it could be down to having more money to pay an amazing make-up artist to transform her.

November 2019 saw Raquel with a completely different nose, with appeared to have a very rounded end. That shape no longer exists.

When we head further back into her time on the Miss Malibu USA pageant in 2016, her current bone structure is practically non-existent!

