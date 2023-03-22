Raquel Leviss has taken to Bryiana Dyrdek’s Instagram comments section in 2023 to say that she “can relate” to her late autism diagnosis.

Twenty-eight-year-old Raquel has been in the midst of all the Vanderpump Rules drama in March.

After Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split, a cheating scandal among the cast, dubbed ‘Scandoval’, came to light.

Rumors are circulating that Raquel may not attend the Bravo show’s reunion episode. And, as the show’s mid-season trailer dropped, fans were gobsmacked to see Ariana in the pool with Brett Kenyon.

Raquel Leviss says she ‘can relate’ to autism diagnosis

On March 21, 2023, Bryiana Dyrdek took to Instagram to share her late autism diagnosis.

The Iconic Beauty president wrote: “After a few months of privately processing my autism diagnosis, I decided to come out about it because the little girl in the last slide deserved better…”

She added: “I’ve finally reached the acceptance phase of my late diagnosis and am filled with more hope and peace than ever before.”

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss took to the comments section of Bryiana’s post. She said that she “could relate” as well as sending Bryiana “love.”

Raquel says she’s ‘healing’

Since ‘Scandoval’ was unveiled as Vanderpump Rules’ latest drama, Bravo star Raquel has posted public apologies and more explanation on her relationship with Tom Sandoval.

On March 9, 2023, Raquel wrote that she’s currently “healing,” on Instagram. She added that she “needs to take care” of her “health, work on self-growth,” and take time on being “ok with being alone.”

Raquel’s previous post, from March 8, detailed that she’s starting counseling. She also said that she is on a journey to protect her mental health.

Rumors say Raquel might be missing from Pump Rules

Raquel Leviss is currently starring in Vanderpump Rules season 10.

As filming for the Vanderpump Rules reunion is reportedly set to take place soon, rumors are circulating that Raquel may not be present for the episode.

Speaking on her podcast, Scheana said that she is set to attend the reunion episode, despite Raquel filing a restraining order against her.

During the March 17, 2023, episode, Scheana said: “I will be saying I’m sorry again next week at the reunion whether that is Zoom or in person, I don’t know, not up to me, we shall see.”

ET Online reports that Raquel is still undecided on whether to attend the reunion.