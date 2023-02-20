Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz have hooked up on Vanderpump Rules following his divorce from Katie Maloney. Fans now think Raquel Leviss’ Instagram photo with Tom is in “poor taste” amid the drama.

It was revealed that Tom cheated on his wife Katie in a blackout-drunk state on the Bravo series. Although filming has wrapped, Raquel has decided to upload a photo with Tom as their romance plays out on-screen.

Vanderpump Rules fans have slammed Raquel Leviss’ Instagram post, which shows Tom with his arm around her holding a peace sign, uploaded to her Instagram on February 20. She captioned the photo: “Just cause.”

Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz

Raquel and Tom Schwartz hooked up during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022, as revealed on Vanderpump Rules. During a WWHL episode on February 8, Tom admitted he doesn’t regret it.

Aside from the kiss, the two are not dating. “It was kind of a transformative kiss,” Tom admitted on E! News. “Maybe it broke some sort of curse or something because after that I just started rebounding. I started flourishing a little.”

Raquel called off her engagement to Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy in December 2021, while Tom’s now ex-wife Katie Maloney filed for divorce in 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

She’s slammed for Instagram post

Raquel Leviss’ shared an Instagram post of her and Tom hanging out at his bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s. Following the post, Katie took to her Instagram Story to share texts with Scheana about Raquel and Tom.

Vanderpump Rules fans have now slammed Raquel for the “poor taste” picture, describing the upload as “embarrassing” and “so wrong” while her fellow cast member Katie navigates single life post-divorce.

However, some Bravo viewers are backing Raquel’s actions and encouraged those slamming her to “let them live.” One fan reminded fans that Raquel and Katie were “never friends” while another congratulated the Pump Rules stars.

Is Tom with Raquel?

Raquel and Tom spent Valentine’s Day 2023 together, Bravo TV reports. Although the two recently shared that their relationship these days is not romantic, they have remained great friends who frequently hang out.

On February 14, Raquel and Schwartz had a fun-filled night with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Raquel told Page Six where she and Schwartz currently stand. “We are really good friends. We hang out, and he’s a great guy,” she said.

Raquel added: “As far as a romantic thing, it was more his decision to not pursue that. I think Katie had a big reasoning as to why. But I respect his decision, and I gained a really good friendship out of it.”

