Vanderpump Rules producer has spoken out on the Raquel Leviss pregnancy rumors after the reality star became the center of “wild” speculations.

Raquel Leviss became a huge social media conversation topic following the Scandoval drama. Ariana Madix found out that Tom and Raquel were in a seven-month affair and part of the drama played out in the latest series.

In the latest development, the Bravo star has made headlines after fans hit her with baseless pregnancy rumors. A producer on the show has spoken out about the rumors and set the record straight.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Raquel Leviss pregnancy rumors slammed

The Raquel Leviss pregnancy speculations have been shut down and put to rest.

Speaking to PageSix, Vanderpump Rules producer Alex Baskin addressed the rumors and said: “The pregnancy one was wild. She’s not pregnant by the way.”

The executive producer revealed that he hadn’t talked to Raquel directly but he knew that the team was taking care of her following the Scandoval drama.

Baskin explained: “We’ve gotten good reports back from her team — who are taking care of her — and from her family as well. I think it’s a good thing for her to take a minute down and sort of assess where she is.”

Raquel hasn’t addressed the rumors

While the Vanderpump Rules producer shut down the baseless speculations, Raquel hasn’t addressed the pregnancy rumors herself.

It’s also not clear if Raquel will return to Pump Rules season 11. At the time of writing, she hasn’t confirmed her return to the show’s next series.

The reality star hasn’t been seen in public for some time and she hasn’t shared any new posts since her Instagram statement in March.

Raquel on the Scandoval drama

Back in March, Raquel took to her Instagram profile and said that her relationship with Tom started out of a “loving friendship”.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she said in a statement.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be OK with being alone,” she continued.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal,” she finished her statement.

