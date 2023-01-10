Southern Hospitality introduced us to a new cast member Reagan Hack whose relationship with boyfriend Reece brought all the drama. Not to be confused with Reagan and Reece from Southern Cham.

Reagan previously worked at Leva Bonaparte’s top club Republic, and her return definitely caused a divide among the cast, with some, including Mia, ecstatic at her return. However, cast mate Maddi didn’t seem too impressed to say the least.

We take a look into new cast mate, but old employee, Reagan Hack.

Who is Reagan Hack?

Reagan is new to Southern Hospitality viewers, however, known to the cast members, as she previously worked for Leva’s top bar.

As per her LinkedIn page, Reagan also works as a Marketing Copywriter. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Communications & Spanish from the College of Charleston in 2021.

Reagan used to work at Leva’s club Republic, however, left to travel with her boyfriend Reece. Her return didn’t go down too well with some of the cast.

Old drama is brought up between Reagan and Reece’s relationship

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Bravo show without any drama. The main reason for Reagan’s arrival going down like a lead balloon with some of the cast was exactly that.

Maddi claimed that Reagan used to spread rumors and lies, and stated that she cheated on Reece with Bradley Carter.

There was a whole cast bust-up after Reagan’s birthday dinner, which half of the cast wasn’t even invited to. Accusations were thrown around that Reagan and Bradley had previously been intimate, which lead to a massive scene in the restaurant which Leva wouldn’t have been best pleased with.

It seems there’s now a huge divide between the cast, so we’ll have to wait and see if things get resolved!

Southern Hospitality: Meet Reagan’s boyfriend Reece

Not to be confused with Southern Charm’s Reagan and Reece who have two kids together. Confusingly, Southern Hospitality Reagan also has a partner called Reece.

Although we don’t see or know much about Reagan’s relationship, the Republic workers definitely do, and they had some alleged tea to spill, as we saw in episode 6.

At the time of writing, Reece’s Instagram is set to private, so it seems as if we may not be seeing him on the show anytime soon.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY AIRS ON BRAVO ON NOVEMBER 28 AT 9 PM ET.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK