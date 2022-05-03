RHOA's LaToya Ali feels like she's being 'watched' as she tries to 'avoid drama'













Drama on drama – a new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has just started and this time it’s without the presence of LaToya Ali. A year after leaving all the chaos in the past, it seems there’s other drama unfolding in her neighbourhood.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has left us with many unforgettable moments, and LaToya Ali had her own role in those for a while. Known for her presence in the YouTube community, her time on the Bravo series has grown her popularity even more.

But, what’s going on in LaToya Ali’s life now?

Who is RHOA’S LaToya Ali?

LaToya Howard, better known as LaToya Ali or LaToya Forever was born on February 7, 1987, in Scarborough, Ontario. She is the daughter of professional basket player Nigel Wilson. Her mother’s name is Debbie Howard.

Although her fame expanded by appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, LaToya had already secured her million subscribers’ golden plaque from her YouTube channel.

The YouTube sensation started posting videos in 2009 and her fame slowly skyrocketed. Now has a whopping 1.44 million subscribers and 1 million Instagram followers. Impressive.

She currently has three children whom she shares with her ex-husband of six years, Adam Ali.

LaToya thinks ‘she’s been watched by her neighbours’

Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Beatycon

Back to posting her regular YouTube content, LaToya posted an update on her life. Having moved from one neighbourhood to another, she said to have been experiencing conflict with her neighbours whom she doesn’t even know their names.

“I’m kind of annoyed right now, well, not annoyed. I feel like my neighbourhood has something against me,” LaToya said.

LaToya revealed she received an email from the Home Owners Association. She then explained that’s when she felt like she was been watched.

“I’m kinda bothered because I feel like they’re singling me out. You know, it’s like they watch my every move.”

LaToya claimed her neighbours were all about gossiping and drama, and she didn’t feel like participating “in those kinds of activities”. Nevertheless, her neighbours had accused her of “violating the community rules” because she runs a business from her home. What?

Not a fan of the drama, she went on to assure that the only way the neighborhood knew about her business ventures was by stalking her on a day-to-day basis.

The reality TV star and businesswoman defended herself but saying: “Don’t come to me and tell me what I’m doing in the comfort of my home.”

Sarcastically, she waved at her neighbours and begged for them to “stay in your lane and mind your business”.

Her close friendship with Kandi Burruss

At the beginning of 2021, The Real Housewives of Atlanta introduced some newbies, Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali.

She appeared in Season 13 of RHOA as a “friend of the housewives. But she left after one season where she had reportedly been earning $1k per episode, her ex-husband claimed.

LaToya’s messy personal life and her divorce from her husband Adam Ali created a bit of a buzz among the housewives, even with Kandi Burriss.

Despite their busy schedules, Bravo TV reported that Kandi Burruss and LaToya were still friends despite her not appearing in The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Even good friends can go through a period of conflict, and Kandi has had some with LaToya. Despite their differences, the two are besties forever and we’re loving it!

“We representing for the mamas making moves! Happy to see my girl @latoyaforever! 💃🏽,” Kandi captioned. Moments later, LaToya replied: “Yaaassss yaaasss yaaassss I love you.”

Friendship still going strong, LaToya posted the same picture and captioned it:

“I always have the time of my life when I’m with this beauty.”

Want to catch up on RHOA? Don’t miss it every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Those in the UK will be able to access the episodes through Hayu the next day.