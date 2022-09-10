









Fans have been given a glimpse at some of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion looks on September 9th. Following many long hours of filming, the RHOBH season 12 reunion officially wrapped and two members of the cast took to Instagram to share their looks with fans.

Andy Cohen kept his Twitter followers up-to-date with the RHOBH episode’s filming and tweeted that it “was really intense” and also took to Instagram to share that a “bombshell” was dropped during the show. So, let’s take a look at the RHOBH looks we know of so far – fans were hoping that the ladies would “slay”.

RHOBH reunion wraps filming

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 was filled with drama and Andy Cohen had the task of unpacking the season during the reunion on September 9th.

It looks like the drama is still coming through thick and fast as Diana Jenkins wasn’t in attendance and Andy said on his IG Stories that a “mystery has been solved” that he “didn’t even know existed”.

Many fans have expressed their excitement and intrigue for the reunion via Twitter. Kathy Hilton shared on her Instagram story that it was “a wrap” on September 9th and reposted her makeup artist’s post.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion looks

On September 9th, Erika Jayne took to Instagram to share her reunion look with her fans and captioned her post: “All bets on Ginger”. She also shared on her IG story that her shoes are from Aquazzura.

One fan tweeted that Erika’s look “ate” and more said that she came to the reunion with a better look than the pink dress that she wore last year, in their opinion.

Lisa Rinna also took to Instagram to share her reunion look and captioned the post: “I pay them all in dust”.

One of Rinna’s fans tweeted: “Ok fair play, she looks incredible! This reunion is gonna be one for the books”.

Andy says a ‘bombshell’ was dropped

During the reunion filming, some of the ladies’ reunion looks were revealed and Andy also let fans in on some details behind the scenes.

Speaking to the housewives on Instagram Stories, Andy said: “We already got a bombshell” and asked if Kyle already knew about the information that had been uncovered.

Andy also said that the RHOBH ladies “loved the couches this year… but their tail bones hurt” and they “hadn’t even got to Aspen yet”.

