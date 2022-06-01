Meet the Real Housewives of Dubai cast on Instagram, Lesa, Sara and co













Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is the gift that keeps on giving in the world of reality TV. From the first episodes of The real housewives of Orange County back in 2006 to RHODubai premiering in 2022, countless Real Housewives shows have aired on Bravo and many are still running today.

Many of the Real Housewives stars have become Bravolebrities in their own right including Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kim Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and many more. There are many OGs in the Real Housewives franchise but let’s get to know the newcomers in the Real Housewives of Dubai cast.

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast: Chanel Ayan

Chanel Ayan is first up on the list of Real Housewives of Dubai cast members.

She was born in Kenya and is a Somali and Ethiopian supermodel and businesswoman.

As with many women in the Real Housewives shows, Ayan is a socialite and she also runs a successful talent agency.

She has also collaborated with makeup artist Toni Malt to create AYAN Beauty by Toni Malt.

Chanel has been married to Luca Salves for 22 years and together they have a son, Taj. She has almost 200K followers on Instagram @chanelayan.

Meet Real Housewives of Dubai star Nina Ali

RHODubai’s Nina Ali splits her time between Austin, Texas and Dubai. She was born in Lebanon but raised in the USA and has multiple businesses.

Nina and her British businessman husband, Munaf Ali, moved to Dubai in 2011. Together they have three children. As per Bravo: “Nina considers being a mother her favorite journey and greatest accomplishment.“

Nina boasts over 520K followers on Instagram and can be found @nina.ali.

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast: Sara Al Madani

Another entrepreneur in the cast is Sara Al Madani.

Find Dr Sara on Instagram @sara_almadani_ where she has 517K followers.

Sara Al Madani is renowned in the UAE for her success as a businesswoman. She’s also a fashion designer and was once a cover star of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

The reality TV star started her first business at just 15 years old and she now not only runs businesses but she’s also a wife and mother. Distractify reports that she married Mustafa Khawaja in 2019.

Who is Caroline on RHODubai?

Caroline Stanbury is next up on the Real Housewives of Dubai cast list. She was born and raised in London and now lives in Dubai with her husband, former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo, and her three children.

With almost 570K followers on Instagram, Caroline is a success on social media and she also has a popular podcast – Divorced Not Dead. Follow Caroline @carolinestanbury.

Caroline is no stranger to reality TV as she also appeared on Bravo’s Ladies of London. She showed Harper’s Bazaar Arabia around her stunning home in 2021.

Meet RHODubai’s Caroline Brooks

Caroline Brooks is the owner and founder of The Glass House Dubai which is a luxury salon and spa.

She can be found on Instagram @carolinedxb with 220K followers. She writes in her IG bio that she’s also a real estate director in Dubai.

As per Bravo, Caroline is the “daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras, and she is a proud first-generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business“.

Caroline moved to Dubai with her ex-husband and she is currently divorced.

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast: Lesa Milan

With 111K followers, Lesa Mila can be found on Instagram @lesa.milan.

Lesa writes in her IG bio that she’s a mother, wife, boss and “yardy“.

She’s a fashion designer and the founder of luxury fashion brand for “all stages of motherhood” Mina Roe Maternity. Lesa is also a former Miss Jamaica winner.

Lesa is a mother to three sons, Maximillian, Sebastian and Kristian and is married to Richard Hall. Her husband hails from England and they got married in 2014.

