Where the original cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey are now as show becomes a teenager













When it comes to the Real Housewives shows, The Real Housewives of New Jersey came along as the fourth offering from Bravo after RHOC, RHONY and RHOA. The series oozes Italian-American family feuds, trips to the Jersey Shore, extravagance, loyalty and did we mention family feuds?

RHONJ premiered on May 12th, 2009 and 13 years on, the Bravo show is still going strong. The season 12 cast may look slightly different from the ladies who first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but the show still has fans all over the world tuning in. So, let’s take a look at where the original cast is today as the show becomes a teenager.

Teresa Giudice is the OG of of RHONJ

As she pointed out on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Teresa Giudice has been a cast member on RHONJ since the very beginning. She was cast before her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, who joined the show in season 3.

Teresa, 49, hails from Paterson, New Jersey and she and her brother, Joe Gorga, grew up with their current castmates including Dolores Catania.

When Tre was just starting out in reality TV, she was married to Joe Giudice, however, the couple split in 2020. Teresa and her four daughters have been a staple on RHONJ and her relationship with Luis Ruelas is a storyline in the latest seasons.

Where is Caroline Manzo today?

The first voiceover heard on RHONJ season 1 is Caroline Manzo saying that her family is “thick as thieves and protect each other ’til the end“.

That statement perfectly sums up Caroline Manzo who was also an original cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has an old-school attitude toward being a housewife and said in season 1: “I think I’m a throwback, my career is secondary“.

Caroline, 60, is a mother-of-three who would go to the ends of the earth for her family, at points in the show she’s said that she lives for her children. She married Albert Manzo in 1984 and together they had three children, Albie, Lauren and Christopher.

The former RHONJ star was born in Brooklyn, New York and appeared on the show from season 1 to season 5. Caroline and her family went on to have their own show, Manzo’d With Children, which ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Today, Caroline has swapped her red cropped hair for silver and she’s a grandmother to Lauren’s daughter, Marchesa. She has 812K followers on Instagram @carolinemanzo and often takes to the ‘gram to share her life.

Dina Manzo

Appearing alongside her cousin, Teresa, and her sister, Caroline, Dina Manzo was also an original cast member on RHONJ. She was a cast member for seasons 1 and 2.

Back in 2009, Dina and Caroline were on good terms and RHONJ season 1 episode 1 sees the two looking around houses together for Dina to move into. Speaking of her sister, Dina said: “As the baby of 11 children, it’s nice to know that my sister has my back, no matter what.“

Nowadays, Caroline and Dina aren’t on talking terms, but judging by Teresa Giudice’s IG page, Teresa and Dina are still close.

Dina is a mother and her daughter, Lexi, also appeared on the Bravo show. Lexi is now 26 years old and has 113K followers on Instagram.

Dina married Dave Cantin in 2017 and she has her fingers in a lot of pies work-wise including a podcast. She writes in her Instagram bio: “Ascension Lifestyle, Wellbeing, Design, Rescue“.

Jacqueline Laurita

The family ties on RHONJ season 1 don’t stop there. Jacqueline Laurita is married to Dina and Caroline’s brother, Chris Laurita.

Introducing herself on RHONJ, Jacqueline said that she moved to Franklin Lakes for her husband and that she previously lived in Las Vegas. She appeared on the show from seasons 1 to 7.

She and Chris had been married six years in 2009 and her daughter, Ashley, appeared on the show. Chris and Jacqueline also have two sons, Nicholas and Christopher.

Nowadays, Jacqueline writes on Instagram that she’s an: “Autism Advocate and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach for families with special needs.“

Danielle Staub

Last but by no means least, Danielle Staub was also an original RHONJ cast member. She appeared on the show for seasons 1 and 2. Danielle also returned as a ‘friend’ cast member for seasons 8, 9 and 10.

Danielle was born in Wayne, New Jersey and was 45 years old when she first appeared on RHONJ.

Introducing herself on the show, she said that she was a model who worked with Ford Agency. Danielle said she was also engaged 19 times before getting married to Thomas Staub.

She’s a mother-of-two. Her daughters, Jillian and Christine, appeared on the show alongside her. Nowadays, Danielle writes in her IG bio that she’s a published author and a Rheumatoid Arthritis advocate.

