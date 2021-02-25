









Here are the ages of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members – from Mary Cosby to Whitney Rose.

RHOSLC is one of the franchise’s most popular series which follows a group of wealthy and glamorous women living in Utah’s capital city.

Many viewers at home are familiar with the cast members, their families and businesses, but some are interested to know how old the Bravo stars are.

Photo by: Dan Boczarski/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members

Lisa Barlow

Jen Shah

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

Mary Cosby

Lisa Barlow: Age

46 years old.

Originally from New York, Lisa made the move to Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband and business partner, John Barlow.

Lisa and John are parents to eight-year-old son Henry and 16-year-old son Jack, who model for their company, Fresh Wolf Mens Products.

Jen Shah: Age

47 years old.

A Tongan and Hawaiian, the reality star was born in 1973 and grew up in Salt Lake City.

Jen is the CEO of three marketing companies and loves to host parties and events without sparing any expenses.

She is married to Sharrieff Shah Sr. and the two have two children – Omar, 17, and Sharrieff Jr., 26.

Heather Gay: Age

46 years old.

Heather was born in 1974 and is 46 years old as of September 2020, according to Stars Offline.

The Bravo star is a mother of three teenage daughters, Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and Annabelle, 13.

She runs the cosmetic medical practice Beauty Lab + Laser with her friend and business partner Andrea Nord which is valued at a whopping $20 million.

Meredith Marks: Age

49 years old.

Meredith turned 49 on December 15th, 2020, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

The award-winning celebrity jewellery designer owns the boutique Meredith Marks, which is based on Main Street in Park City.

Meredith is a mother of two sons and one daughter, who are currently attending college.

Whitney Rose: Age

34 years old.

Whitney is the youngest cast member on the Bravo series but despite her young age, she is already a step-grandmother!

In an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Whitney revealed that her stepson’s partner is a mother of two twins.

Mary Cosby: Age

43-44 years old.

It’s been reported that the reality star was born in 1976 or 1977.

The Bravo star is Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and other businesses.

Mary and her husband have been married for 20 years and have a teenage son.

