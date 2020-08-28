Prepare for a whole new batch of housewives, as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming to Bravo this fall!

RHOSLC will be the tenth city in the Real Housewives franchise, joining the likes of Orange County, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, and New York City.

In November 2019, Bravo confirmed the names of the women joining the cast, confirming seven new housewives on the show. So, with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City coming our way very soon, we thought it time to get to know the cast better. We found the Salt Lake Housewives on Instagram to find out more!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Cast

Lisa Barlow

Jen Shah

Heather Gay

Meredith Marks

Whitney Rose

Sara McArthur-Pierce

Angie Harrington

Meet the cast on Instagram – Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow is an anomaly in the cast, as originally she is from New York City. But Lisa made the move to Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband and business partner, John Barlow.

They describe themselves as “active mormons,” but Lisa and John will definitely be the life and soul of the RHOSLC parties – they run a tequila distillery!

Lisa is on Instagram @lisabarlow14, but her account is set to private.

Jen Shah

Utah born Jen Shah is the founder of marketing agency The Shah Squad.

She is married to Sharrieff Shah Sr., who is the University of Utah CB Coach.

You can follow Jen on Instagram @therealjenshah. She currently has over 4,000 followers.

Heather Gay

Heather is the co-owner of a cosmetic medical practice in Salt Lake City called Beauty Lab + Laser. She is also the host of podcast, Live Love Lab.

We found Heather on Instagram, however her account is set to private. You can check out her profile @heathergay29.

Fingers crossed she’ll make it public before the new season starts!

Get to know Real Housewife Meredith Marks

Jewellery designer Meredith has also signed up to appear on the show. She is extremely successful in her field and somewhat of a celebrity. Her pieces have been worn by the likes of Rihanna and Hannah Brown, just to name a few!

Meredith Marks’ jewellery is for sale at luxury store Neiman Marcus.

You can check out more about Meredith and see her beautiful designs on Instagram. Find her @meredithmarks.

Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose owns the natural skincare line Iris+Beau. We’re sure Bravo will give us a behind-the-scenes look at how Whitney operates her business and more on her professional background.

We found Whitney, who seems to be close with Meredith, on Instagram @whitneywildrose.

Meet Sara McArthur-Pierce on Instagram

Sara is an interior designer who runs her own business.

While Sara does have an Instagram account, it is currently set to private. You can check her out under the handle @saradesignerlove. Sara currently has over 16,000 followers.

Angie Harrington

Angie is a lifestyle blogger who runs FashionFuse.com. She is the mother to three sons.

We’re 100% sure Angie is going to be the style star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, taking a look through some of the outfits she serves on her blog.

You can check out more of her outfit inspo’ on Instagram @angieharrington. Already, Angie has over 121,000 followers!

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ON BRAVO THIS FALL

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK