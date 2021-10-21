Revealed: Why did Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy split?











Austen Kroll will be appearing on the new Bravo reality series Winter House tonight (October 20th) in an attempt to move on from his messy break-up with his ex Madison LeCroy.

Over the years, Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy had a turbulent relationship frequently breaking up and then finding their way back to each other. So what caused Madison to finally shut the door on their rocky relationship?

Why did Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy split?

In February 2020, Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy began filming Season 7 of Southern Charm and the pair argued about how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic as production was halted. Confrontations between the pair began when Kroll tested positive for Coronavirus after wild nights of partying in Charleston, South Carolina, while LeCroy was at home with her young son Hudson.

LeCroy said: “Austen’s behаvior during the shutdown wаs heаvy on the drinking, sleeping until noon, аnd then plаying video gаmes. I’m sorry, but this is а mаjor turn off for me. We’re on opposite ends of the spectrum here.”

After almost three years of dating on and off, Madison decided to end their relationship in December 2020. At the time of the break-up, LeCroy told US Weekly: “We are not together right now. I am 1,000 per cent single, and so is he. So, ladies, if you want him, you can have him.”

Is Madison LeCroy engaged?

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy announced her surprise engagement to her boyfriend Brett on Thursday (14th October) and said that she hopes that her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll takes the news well.

Madison told Page Six: “I hope he shows some maturity and supports me and is happy for me” and the star also admitted that she had not yet told Kroll about the engagement. LeCroy explained: “He knows what I want in my life and to actually see that this is becoming a reality, I think that he’ll be happy for me.”

What does Austen get up to on Winter House?

Austen Kroll is known for having a good time all the time. According to Daily Mail, the Southern Charm star seemed to be the most wanted man in Winter House as three women were vying for his attention.

He is seen flirting with multiple women in the Vermont cabin he shared with his fellow Southern Charm castmates and even shared a kiss with Summer House star Ciara Miller.

Hilariously, Paige DeSorbo was heard saying: “Hold on, let me get this right. Three girls fighting over Austen Kroll? I’m just confused.”

