RHOA fans are loving Heath Carter and dub Monyetta's husband 'so cool'













Heath Carter and Monyetta Shaw Carter are new faces on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two attended the couples’ trip to Jamaica in episodes 13 and 14 and fans can’t get enough of how in love they are. Some are calling for RHOA newbie Monyetta to get a peach and this is her first season on the show as a ‘friend of’.

Monyetta is a part of Kandi Burruss’ friendship group outside of the show. On Kandi’s YouTube show, Speak On It, she said that she dropped in Monyetta’s name when new ‘friends of’ were being hired for season 14. So, let’s get into who Monyetta and Heath Carter are and when they tied the knot.

Meet Monyetta Carter Shaw

Monyetta Carter Shaw is a newcomer to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2022. She’s 42 years old and was born in Louisiana.

She joins fellow season 14 cast members including Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield and co.

Monyetta writes in her Instagram bio that she’s CEO of The Evan Grace Group, an author, a philanthropist, a producer and an actress.

She’s a mother of two children, Mason and Madilyn.

Who is Heath Carter?

Heath Carter is Monyetta’s husband.

He can be found on Instagram @kymaticaenergy, however, his account is private.

Meaww reports that he’s the CEO of his own company.

Monyetta is 42 years old and her husband is reportedly similar in age. He has two daughters from previous relationships per Monyetta’s Speak On It interview in 2022.

Heath and Monyetta married in 2021

Monyetta was previously engaged to singer Ne-Yo and the pair split in 2013.

Now, she and Heath are married and appear on RHOA together.

Monyetta took to the ‘gram in December 2021 to share that it was her first Christmas as ‘Mrs Carter’.

They tied the knot in November 2021 and guests included RHOA’s Kandi and Todd.

Speaking of her husband, Monyetta said on Speak On It With Kandi Burruss that he’s “amazing” and that he’s “down to earth”.

She also added that “his energy is amazing” and that he’s “super supportive”.

