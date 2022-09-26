









The RHOA season 14 finale aired on Sunday night, yet fans are begging for the return of their favorite alums to heat up next season.

Part 3 of the RHOA season 14 finale saw the housewives continue to address their sassy remarks. Then the husbands arrived to share their two cents on what went down during the season.

Even with the fellas’ input, the finale still wasn’t a big hit with fans as they’ve now called on Bravo to ring up former housewives NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams to spice things up.

OG member NeNe left the show for good in season 12, and the latter exited a year later. The friends had a feud on NeNe’s final season, but they’ve been on good terms for at least a year after the pair reunited at NeNe’s birthday bash in December 2021.

Screenshot from official Bravo Youtube channel – RHOA: The Door Is Open On Nene Leakes & Porsha Williams’ Friendship (Season 11, Episode 1) | Bravo

RHOA season 14 finale highlights – Shereé and Drew

Drew’s assistant tells-all about spreading gay rumor about Ralph

Fans heard Anthony, Drew’s assistant, allegedly spread rumors about Ralph Pittman, Drew’s husband, in a May 2022 episode. These claims were introduced after Drew alleged Shereé didn’t pay Anthony when he worked for her at the third birthday of Kenya Moore’s daughter, Brooklyn.

Shereé firmly denied the accusation, claiming Anthony was never on her payroll. Her friend, Fatum, came to her defense, asking: “Isn’t [Anthony] the same guy who told you [Drew’s] husband is gay?”

Shocked by the comment, the actress demanded an explanation, but fans never heard from Anthony himself. Now, in the reunion, Andy Cohen set things straight with the assistant on the phone.

“Maybe at some point in time I did, but I don’t recall doing that,” he admitted. “For the record, do I think Ralph is gay? No, I do not. But do I think Drew needed a storyline? And to… you know… get on this season? Absolutely.”

There you have it; even Anthony isn’t sure if he spread the rumor. Even if he did, he doesn’t believe the claims regardless.

Drew and Shereé are over their Twitter war

The fight over finances and husbands continued over Twitter after the above episode aired. Drew was the first to fire the shots.

“If you can’t distinguish Spring, Summer and September, you probably can’t keep your payrolls straight,” she tweeted, referencing Shereé’s blunder at last year’s reunion.

The fashion designer clapped back: “Just like you can’t keep your marriage straight.”

Fast-forward to the reunion, the TV stars are over the beef and stand “nowhere” on the drama. Although Shereé’s response followed after a few seconds of awkward silence.

“We’re co-existing,” the She by Shereé founder continued. “Not losing any sleep. Well rested.”

Drew added. Doesn’t sound like everything’s too peachy, but they’re seemingly over the drama.

Fans demand NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams’ return

NeNe and Porsha were known for their loud and wild personalities and that’s what’s missing in the last couple of seasons, according to viewers. Despite season 14’s countless jaw-dropping moments, the fan base claim the reunion was dragged out for too many episodes.

Would anyone like a RHOA season 1 – 13 binge?

One complained: “My Gawd, this has been the most pointless season and reunion in RHOA history.” Ouch, the fanbase are a tough crowd.

“This season was okay,” another reviewed. “But they could’ve gone without a reunion or just did a one-part reunion and called it a day. They just dragged this out and wasted everybody’s time.”

A third commented: “RHOA has been trash ALL SEASON! It’ll probably be the best tonight at the reunion finale cause the REAL WOMEN ARE FILMING! The husbands!”

“If Bravo wants to save RHOA & make it one of the top shows again, they need to bring Nene & Porsha back – immediately. Make amends now,” a user wrote.

What do you think?

Some, however, were satisfied with the season, specifically Shereé and drunk Kenya: “I loved when Kenya was drunk lmao, one of the best episodes.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK