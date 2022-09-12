RHOA fans want to know Marlo Hampton's 'real name' after Kenya calls her 'fake'











After a whirlwind of a season 14, The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s reunion episode is officially a-go on September 11th, 2022. Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, and the rest of the ladies began part one of rehashing the season and now fans want to know more about Marlo Hampton and her real name.

Kenya and Marlo have a long history of throwing negative comments at one another and it seems that despite making amends in the past, it’s all back to how it was during the reunion. So, let’s find out more about why Kenya’s talking about Marlo’s real name.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Marlo Hampton has been on RHOA for years

Marlo Hampton has been on RHOA on and off since season 4 which premiered in 2011.

She joined the show as Nene Leakes’ friend and later appeared as a guest in seasons 6, 8, and 9.

Marlo returned as a ‘friend of’ the cast and finally got her peach for season 14.

Marlo’s name is thrown into question

During the RHOA reunion, Kenya says that Marlo is “fake” and that “even her name is fake”. Kenya suggests that Marlo’s real name is “Latoya Hutchinson”.

The Bravolebrities have often butted heads in the past and Marlo can also be seen asking Kenya to “stop lying about her name”.

Marlo, 46, also took to Twitter after a follower tagged her, writing: “Wellll hey cousin! #Hutchinson”. Marlo responded: “The Lies” followed by lots of laughing face emojis.

Fans question what Marlo’s real name is

Since Marlo’s name has been thrown into question on RHOA, many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to try and figure out her real name. However, some aren’t bothered by her real name, tweeting: “So what if her name is Latoya? I only know her by Marlo”.

Even fellow RHOA star DonJuan weighed in on the drama and tweeted that he was taking to Google to find out more information on Marlo.

Kenya called Marlo Latoya Hutchinson during the reunion and Blacgoss wrote in 2021 that Marlo was “born Latoya Hutchinson”.

However, Marlo hasn’t commented on whether this is her real name or not at the time of writing.

