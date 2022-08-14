











The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back in 2022 with its fourteenth season. Episode 14 airs on August 14th and sees the cast take a trip to Jamaica. In a preview of the episode ‘Montego Baes’, Drew Sidora expresses that she’s pleased with her room at the hotel, so let’s take a look at where the RHOA Jamaica trip takes place and the hotel where they’re staying.

Kandi, Kenya, Shereé, Monyetta, Marlo, Drew and co are all enjoying some time to relax on a trip hosted by Olympic athlete Sanya. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was born in Kingston, Jamaica and takes the cast members to the national stadium where she previously raced.

RHOA: Sanya hosts the Jamaica trip

During RHOA season 14 episode 13, the ladies and their husbands head to Jamaica for a trip hosted by Sanya.

While they make time for activities and sightseeing, and a spot of racing on the track, there’s also some tension at dinner which fans weighed in on via Twitter.

The couples trip sees Marlo and Kandi butt heads and Drew sustain another injury.

Ocean Eden Bay hotel

Of course, the RHOA cast wouldn’t be staying just anywhere. They opted for the Ocean Eden Bay hotel in Montego Bay for their trip.

The hotel’s website states that it is Adults Only accommodation, is five-star and is located right on the beachfront.

One night in the hotel’s Ocean View Room costs $295 while a Junior Suite would set you back $328.

The hotel offers a spa, restaurants and it’s 24-hour all-inclusive.

RHOA has been to Jamaica before

As the cast enjoys some time in Montego Bay during season 14, it’s not the first time that the RHOA ladies have been to Jamaica on the show.

RHOA fans may remember when the season 8 cast stayed at the Moon Palace Jamaica All Inclusive Resort in Ochos Rios.

The rates at Moon Palace Jamaica are slightly higher at around $350 per night compared with the Ocean Eden Bay hotel where the cast is staying in 2022. Moon Palace also gets 4.5 stars on Trip Advisor whereas Ocean Eden Bay gets 3.5 on the site.

