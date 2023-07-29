Way ahead of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 reunion, photos of what each of the cast members is wearing are circulating the internet in July 2023. The RHOA reunion looks have Bravo fans totally divided with some saying that Kenya Moore “has never had a bad reunion look,” while others are calling the ladies’ outfits “cheap” looking.

Andy Cohen confirmed that filming for RHOA season 15’s reunion has taken place. The seating chart for the Bravo show has been released and, according to Andy, the reunion will feature “the shadiest receipt in the history of the Housewives.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RHOA reunion looks revealed

On July 26, 2023, the RHOA reunion looks for season 15 circulated the internet.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies’ color scheme was unveiled, although Bravo states that the official photos are yet to be released.

Bravo shared a video of Kenya Moore at the reunion and captioned the post: “Look at ME! Yes me, Bravo. We see your #RHOA Reunion pics floating around but only WE have the official photos…coming soon.”

Fans divided over Bravo stars’ looks

In the leaked snap, Andy Cohen can be seen smiling alongside Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The ladies wear dresses in aqua, turquoise and blue tones and have fans completely divided over their outfit choices.

Some Bravo viewers tweeted that they were “obsessed” with Sanya’s look, writing: “Sanya ate her reunion look!!! It was the belly, the simplicity and her glowwwwww. Obsessed!”

More said that Kenya looked “so young and pretty.”

Others were keen on Drew’s gown but some said that they have seen Kandi’s “look on her 10x before.”

One tweeted: “Marlo has the best reunion look, argue with ya mammy and not me.”

Despite some people loving the ladies’ dresses, many RHOA fans expressed their unhappiness at the reunion outfits.

One tweeted: “I’m not sure if it’s the color scheme or the complete looks that I’m not feeling on the ladies. My daughter & nieces had better prom looks this year than.”

Another said: “Don’t get mad at me, but they all look cheap in those dresses for the RHOA reunion.”

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta season 15 hasn’t finished

While many RHOA fans had a lot to say about the ladies’ reunion looks, more tweeted their disappointment at how early the snaps came out. Some said they missed the show’s “surprise element.”

Despite the reunion photos doing the rounds in July 2023, season 15 still has some episodes to air.

RHOA season 15 episode 12 airs on Sunday, July 30, and the final episode 13, Peach Passion, airs on August 6.

RHOA season 15 reunion seating chart

On July 27, 2023, Bravo released the RHOA reunion’s seating chart.

Fans can get ready for the tea to be spilled and the shade to be thrown during the season 15 episode as Andy says that “the shadiest receipt in the history of the Housewives,” comes out.

Andy will be sat in the middle of the ladies, as always. He’ll be joined by Drew on his left, followed by Kenya and Kandi. On Andy’s left is Shereé, who sits next to Marlo, and Sanya is positioned in the final seat on the right.

