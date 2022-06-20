RHOA star Marlo Hampton has raised her sister's two sons since 2019













RHOA star Marlo Hampton is used to being vulnerable on Bravo. She has talked about her sister several times, whose sons she has been looking after for two years since her sibling Veronica went into hospital.

During the June 19th episode, Marlo had a conversation with her sister on-screen with her nephews by her side. Fans congratulated the reality star for raising the two boys to “be strong” while facing family issues.

Her sister was previously admitted to a mental hospital, just before Marlo was given full custody of her sons, and is now reportedly serving jail time for a traffic violation. Reality Titbit has all the background on what happened.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Marlo Hampton’s sister

Marlo’s sister is called Crystal. The RHOA cast member also had a brother called Curtis, who sadly passed away after a brain injury in 2019. She also has a one-year-old nephew named Arlo Curtis, named after her late sibling.

Her nephew Memphis Mack died in 2020, to who she paid tribute on her Instagram. The Bravo star was in and out of five different foster homes while growing up after her mother went through substance issues.

As per Gossip Next Door, Crystal is 30 years old and previously worked as a dental assistant and as a store cashier. She is also reportedly in a relationship and got married just before 2016.

Wow to see Marlo break down due to her sisters mental illness and her nephews seeing this is heart wrenching. #RHOA — Just Barbie🌺🦋💜⚓️ (@LeeAndDoobsMom) June 20, 2022

The RHOA star raises her sister’s sons

According to Madame Noire, Marlo was given full custody of her nephews after her older sister was admitted to hospital due to suffering from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Marlo has raised her nephews for the last two years.

She is now looking after 14-year-old Michael and 13-year-old William Roberson, the latter of whom she attended Community Service Day with Meals On Wheels Atlanta just days ago (June 2022).

Having had custody of her nephews since 2019, Marlo first introduced the two boys on RHOA season 12. They now live with their auntie. They refer to Marlo as their “mumty”, a combination of both ‘mom’ and ‘auntie’.

Marlo’s sister arrested for traffic violation

Marlo revealed to her co-stars that her sister was arrested for a minor traffic violation. But because the judge noticed she has mental health issues, they wanted her to agree to inpatient rehabilitation, which her sister didn’t want to do.

The RHOA star revealed that her sister wants to take things to trial, which could result in being behind bars for a year. Marlo revealed insights about her sister on the show and told cameras:

Every time they go to trial or court, the judge recognizes she has mental issues and just sends her back to jail.

Radar Online reported in 2014 that Marlo was once arrested on May 26th, 1999. She was 23 years old at the time and the reason for her arrest is cited as “Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm“.

The publication reports that the RHOA star was released later the same day on a $5,000 bond.

The report continues: “On September 28th, 1999, Hampton began to serve time for her aggravated battery felony conviction. Online records show she served four months in jail and was released on January 28th, 2000.“

If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.

