Shereé Whitfield has her fans totally confused in June after she shared some snaps of herself heading onto New York Living. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been in the media spotlight for years. In 2023, some are saying that Shereé is looking more like her RHOA co-star Drew Sidora.

The Bravo star was an original cast member on RHOA alongside Nene Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. Now, Shereé is a returning star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2023.

The mom of three is enjoying a new romance with Love and Marriage Hunstville star Martell Holt these days. Although Shereé appears to have a new lease on life in season 15, there’s still drama brewing among the ladies when it comes to her love life.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One

Shereé Whitfield’s fans think she looks like Drew Sidora

After sharing some photos of herself heading onto New York Living in June 2023, Shereé Whitfield has her fans saying that she looks like her RHOA co-star Drew Sidora.

Many people commented on Shereé’s post to make the comparison. One said: “I keep seeing Drew!”

Another commented: “Is this Sheree or Drew Sidora??”

More wrote: “Sheree you look good! But whatever your doing You’re starting to resemble Drew though.”

The RHOA star shared the post to her Instagram Stories on June 8 and added a sticker reading “unbothered,” over the top of it.

Bravo star debuts ‘different’ look

In June 2023, Shereé has been taking to the ‘gram to share some glamorous photos of herself. Judging by her captions, she’s ready for a summer of self-love.

In one post Shereé wrote: “Being ur own cheerleader is the best.”

Another reads the lyrics: “If you look good, act bad.”

Shereé also took to the ‘gram on June 2 to say that her “face card never declines.”

Her RHOA co-stars including Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton have been taking to the comments section to compliment her.

Fans ask RHOA star ‘what happened’

Many of Shereé’s fans take to the comments section of her posts to compliment her on her looks.

Some say they think she’s “aged like a fine wine,” while others write that she’s “stunning,” and “gorgeous.”

The Bravo star’s latest media appearances have some fans asking if she’s put a filter over her photos.

Many write that she looks “different,” with some suggesting that she’s had “fillers.”

However, Shereé hasn’t publicly spoken about getting any work done in June 2023.

She teased that she’s set to appear on Way Up With Angela Yee on June 9 and plugged her fashion brand, She By Shereé, in the clip.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8/7C