









RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have reportedly filed for divorce. As of now, neither of them has released an official statement confirming this.

Fans got to see a glimpse of their relationship while Cynthia had been a part of the show. However, she decided to bid her goodbye after being on it for nearly 11 years.

Throughout the seasons Cynthia always showed her real life to the fans and it also included parts of her marriage that otherwise would not be known to the public.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have reportedly filed for divorce

The rumors about Cynthia and Mike’s separation started surfacing online on October 10 after some eagle-eyed fans noticed that he was not wearing his wedding ring.

Following this, a source close to the couple told The Jasmine Brand that the pair had filed for divorce and had been separated for a while.

The source further added that there is no bad blood between the couple as the decision to split was “amicable.”

“They really do love each other and it wasn’t anything scandalous or anyone at fault…it just didn’t work out,” said the source.

GRV Media has reached out to Cynthia Bailey for comment.

How did the two meet?

Cynthia and Mike met in 2018 after he appeared as one of the potential matches for the reality star in the Steve Harvey Talk show, as per Bravo TV.

The two eventually went on a date and managed to form a strong bond. Cynthia made this official by talking about their relationship in August 2018.

Mike made his debut on RHOA in season 11. Throughout the season fans got to see the ups and downs in their relationship.

Cynthia opened up about the struggles of long-distance while Mike became vocal about his infidelity in his past relationships.

The pair eventually worked things out with Mike proposing to Cynthia in season 12. They got married on October 10, 2020.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black News Channel

What has she said about leaving the show

Cynthia announced her exit following the end of season 12. In an Instagram post, the reality star thanked everyone for their support and made it clear that it was her decision to step away from the show to focus on the next chapter of her life.

Opening up about the same in an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Cynthia explained that Mike did not have anything to do with her decision.

The reality star wished all of her other housewives well while confirming her exit.

