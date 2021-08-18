RHOA: Who is Jaylan Banks? Age of Falynn Pina's baby daddy-to-be!











Falynn Pina and boyfriend Jaylan Banks have announced they are expecting their first child together. Fans wonder how old her beau is.

The RHOA star’s journey as a mother has been documented on the Bravo series, while she navigates past relationships and a successful career.

It comes after co-star Porsha Williams got into a relationship with ex-husband Simon – a huge topic amongst The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans.

Since then, Falynn looks happier than ever, and has told the world that she is pregnant with her boyfriend Jaylan, which is set to be his first child.

Who is Jaylan Banks?

Jaylan Marquez Duckworth is a businessman living in Duluth, Georgia.

He formerly studied at Kennesaw State University, and is now in a relationship with RHOAs Falynn Pina.

They began dating in July 2021, while she was going through a divorce from ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Jaylan, who was Falynn’s assistant, is now expecting a baby with her.

I believe falynn is 4-5 months. My friend is currently pregnant and is falynn size with the same stomach as her. — Brea (was primabunni) (@playgirlbunnis) August 18, 2021

Jaylan and Falynn: Ages

Falynn is 32 years old, and was born on May 13, 1989.

Jaylan, on the other hand, celebrated his birthday by going on a big night out in November 2020, and is reportedly 22 years old.

Reports say he was born on November 9, 1998, which would make him ten years younger than Falynn. However, his age is unconfirmed.

Lol so everything Simon said was true. Falynn is pregnant for Jaylan 😂 pic.twitter.com/JhVFIvQ7DP — Ada Chimamanda (@drummingness) August 17, 2021

Who are Falynn Guobadia’s kids?

Falynn has three kids, with another on the way

Her eldest son is Troy, who is currently 14 years old, celebrated his birthday in December 2020. Falynn gave birth to him at the age of 17.

Falynn’s other son is called Liam, however it is not known what the name of her third child is called. They come from previous relationships.

Her ex-husband has five children of his own, while Falynn has 3, which formerly made them a blended family with 8 children.

Falynn is also an auntie to a niece called Ava. Jaylan also has a nephew who he describes as “more like a son” to him.

