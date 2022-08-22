RHOA’s ‘Big Poppa’ was much more than Kim Zolciak’s sugar daddy













What better name for a sugar daddy than Big Poppa, right? Big Poppa – aka Lee Najjar – was Kim Zolciak’s sugar daddy during the earlier seasons of Real Housewives of Atlanta, despite him being married to another woman at the time.

Kim is now married to Kroy Biermann, with who she tied the knot in 2011, but before that, RHOA fans heard the name “Big Poppa” a lot, however, that’s all we ever really knew about him.

Keep reading to find out more about Lee Najjar here, Reality Titbit has all the details.

Who is Big Poppa?

Lee Najjar – aside from being a sugar daddy – is a successful real estate manager, which is how he managed to pay for Kim’s townhouse, Range Rover, and lavish gifts at the time.

Ironically enough, at the time, he was “dating” Kim from RHOA, he was married to his wife who was also called Kim. Not much is known about the OG Kim, aka Kimberly Najjar, though according to Lee’s Instagram, it appears the couple is still together.

Kimberly and Lee have two children together — Katelin Najjar, who is now a blogger with a decent social media following, and Jeremy Najjar.

What is Big Poppa’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the real estate developer and reality star is worth $50 million. When he appeared on Teen Cribs, Lee and his family were living in a $25 million mansion in Buckhead, Georgia.

However, his money and luck have been up and down as in 2012, Big Poppa was arrested for failing to show up for a court date. According to TMZ, there was a bench warrant out for Lee’s arrest as he faced allegations of not maintaining one of the properties he owned.

He was charged with a whopping $75K fine for not taking care of the property and then taken into custody after failing to appear in court. Although, he has since been released from custody.

Big Poppa was on MTV Cribs

In 2009 we got to see inside Big Poppa’s lavish lifestyle a little more as the Najjar family featured on an episode of Teen Cribs.

The glorified house tour revealed lots of luxury elements to the family’s life, including the fact that Big Poppa and his wife Kim have two separate televisions installed under the canopy of their king-size bed.

We also learned that Lee bought his daughter the same white Range Rover he bought the Salty K swimwear founder and that he had his own room called the “gentleman’s pub.”

The mansion also featured an in-house salon, home theatre, music studio, and an outdoor living room space equipped with a Hibachi stovetop.

