RHOA alum LaToya Forever reveals she’s “scared to be pregnant” in 2023. The Real Housewives of Atlanta welcomed LaToya to the group in season 13 and her short but sweet appearance on the show won’t be forgotten any time soon. When she starred on RHOA, LaToya was in the midst of a separation, but now she’s about to embark on parenthood with her boyfriend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 is in full swing in June 2023. While some fans are calling for former cast members to rejoin the show, such as Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes, others are enjoying the new mix of ladies on the Bravo series. Let’s take a look at where RHOA alum LaToya is today.

RHOA’s Latoya is pregnant

Taking to Instagram on June 15, LaToya Forever, whose real name is LaToya Howard, revealed that she is officially expecting baby number four.

She showed off a video of her bump and also released a vlog on her YouTube page for fans to see her reaction to finding out the exciting news.

LaToya is expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, Earl ‘Slick Two Three’ Barlow (@slicktwothree).

Latoya Forever has three kids

When Real Housewives Of Atlanta fans first met LaToya in 2020, she was separating from her husband, Adam Ali.

She and Adam were married for six years and had three children together.

She is mom to Samia, Zayn and Ayah Ali.

Now, LaToya is expecting baby number four in 2023.

She wasn’t expecting the news

YouTube star LaToya vlogged her experience of finding out she was pregnant in June 2023.

After explaining that her stomach was “expanding,” and that she’s been “wanting to eat Mcdonalds’ breakfast,” and “sleeping,” she said she thought she could be pregnant.

LaToya and her partner, Slick, headed to the store to get a pregnancy test. Getting into the car, she said that she is “scared to be pregnant” after her experience of having her youngest child, Ayah.

The former RHOA star did the test on camera and showed the results to her fans.

After the first test showed one line and a faint second line, LaToya did another test to confirm she definitely is pregnant.

Many fans took to the comments section of LaToya’s post to say “huge congratulations” to the mom-to-be.

One commented: “Congratulations! I remember you said you always wanted 4 kids.”

