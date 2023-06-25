RHOA introduces Scotley Innis to fans during season 15 episode 8 in 2023. As Drew Sidora follows her passions and shoots her first music video, Marlo Hampton heads out for a dinner date with a young chef. After becoming a ‘Munty’ to her two nephews, Marlo is making moves in her love life.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Marlo finally got her peach in 2023 meaning that she’s now a full-time cast member of the Bravo show. She stars alongside Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, and more Atlanta housewives as the show continues for its fifteenth season.

Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Who is RHOA’s Scotley?

There’s a potential romance brewing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2023.

Chef Scotley Innis, 39, makes his debut on the show as he attempts to woo one of the RHOA ladies.

Scotley is a Hell’s Kitchen alum who appeared on season 18 of the show in 2018.

Back then, he was a “rookie” sous chef and was 35 years old.

He was eliminated by Gordon Ramsay after his seventh service on the show.

Now, Scotley has his own restaurant and can be found on Instagram at @chefscotleyinnis.

Scotley and Marlo’s blind date

During RHOA, Marlo Hampton, 47, heads out for a blind date and she meets Scotley at his restaurant.

Expressing her nerves on the way to the date, Bravo star Marlo said: “Oh Lordy, my lashes are about to come off… I feel like I’m about to sweat, I hope my wig stay in place, it’s a lot…”

Speaking of Scotley, Marlo describes him as: “Handsome,” and says that he has a “…nice beard.”

Scotley explains to the fashionista that his first name is “Scotley,” and that it’s “very Jamaican.”

He often goes to Jamacia and said that he celebrates his birthday there every year.

Marlo leaves emojis on Scotley’s posts

A quick scan of Scotley’s Instagram page and it’s clear to see he went all out for his fortieth birthday in 2023.

The RHOA guest star shared snaps from his restaurant, Continent Atlanta, and Marlo can be seen leaving heart-eye emojis in the comments.

She also ‘liked’ more of his Instagram posts from March 2023.

During the RHOA episode, Marlo says of Scotley’s age: “Thirty-nine is young…” but the two appear to get on well during the show’s sneak preview despite an age gap.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 8 PM