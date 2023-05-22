RHOA star Sheree Whitfield has baffled some of her fans and sparked speculations about whether she was pregnant after introducing her “glam baby” on Instagram.

The Bravo cast member has a few surprises for viewers in season 15 after she found love again and a new family member arrived in the Whitfield clan.

After introducing her “glam baby” on Instagram, some of her social media followers were confused about whether she had recently welcomed a baby.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sheree Whitfield is not pregnant, introduces “glam baby”

First things first, Sheree Whitfield is not pregnant and she hasn’t welcomed a child. She became a grandmother for the first time after her son Kairo Whitfield and his girlfriend Alina Baber welcomed a baby together.

Kairo and Alina became parents of daughter Mecca Joie Whitfield in July 2022.

Introducing her grandchild on Instagram, Sheree wrote: “On this special day, I would like to Introduce u to my glam baby. [You] thought [your] love for your kids was strong, just wait until you become a glamma.”

In a follow-up post, the reality star posted another adorable picture of her grandchild dressed in her own brand, She By Sheree. “Bundle up your little one in style with our adorable SBS Baby Hoodie and Jogger Set!” the Bravo star captioned the post.

Sheree is a mother of three children, Tiara, Kairo, and Kaleigh. She welcomed Tiara in a previous relationship, while Kairo and Kaleigh are children of Sheree’s ex and former NFL player Bob Whitfield.

Fans congratulate Sheree on becoming “glamma”

Many of the Bravo star’s followers flooded her post with comments and reactions after the image sparked confusion.

“This is Kairo’s daughter?” one fan asked. Another wrote: “She’s a precious angel! Blessings and congrats Miss Sheree!”

Someone else added: “Grandmother love is out of this world. Beyond any conscious dimension. Welcome to Grandmotherhood!”

A fourth fan added: “Happy Mother’s Day. She’s Beautiful Sheree just like her Glamma.”

Sheree has a new man in her life

Sheree is happily dating Love and Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. After she and Tyrone broke up in March 2022, Sheree shared some hints about her new romance and revealed she was “getting to know someone”.

Sheree teased RHOA fans about the name and identity of her mystery man. The pair met through a mutual friend and Martell went on to meet part of Sheree’s family.

“Shereé is stepping into her greatness after suffering public humiliation when her last relationship didn’t go as planned,” a press release from RHOA’s season 15 explained.

“But she didn’t let that get in the way of giving love a second chance with the new man in her life, Martell Holt. However, as she faces an unexpected health issue, she will have to shift all her focus. Will there be enough Shereé to go around?”

WATCH RHOA ON BRAVO ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C