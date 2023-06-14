Shereé Whitfield’s fans are begging her for a workout regime in 2023 as she oozes confidence and shows off a whole new look on Instagram. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has appeared on the show since its early days and, as season 15 airs, it looks like Shereé’s ready to share some of her wisdom with her followers.

The OG Real Housewives of Atlanta star made a return to the show for seasons nine and 10 and 14 and 15. Shereé appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on June 12 alongside Porsha Guobadia. The new ‘glamma’ unveiled some of her SHE by Shereé merch on the show including socks, t-shirts, and a duffel bag.

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Shereé Whitfield’s fans want a workout plan

After getting glammed up for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shereé Whitfield took to the ‘gram and it’s safe to say fans are impressed with her new look.

Shereé stunned in a sheer and black Versace dress paired with strappy heels and jewelry.

The Bravo star captioned her snaps: “VERSACE me baby,” before her IG comments section was flooded with compliments.

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge commented: “Always beautiful.”

A fan commented that they “need” Shereé’s workout plan “ASAP.”

She replied: “I got that coming down the pipeline,” alongside a winking emoji.

RHOA star ‘should open up a gym’

Fans have been taking note of Shereé’s incredible physique for so long that some of them are suggesting the Bravo star should open up her own gym.

One fan commented on her Instagram post: “She need to leave the clothing line alone and open up a gym.”

Another wrote: “On top of your amazing pieces you really need to drop a fit line ! Meal plan, workout plan. Something! The body is bodying.”

More said it’s not just Shereé’s “body” that’s “serving,” writing: “Sheree looks amazing face and body card serving.”

Shereé herself has taken to the ‘gram recently to share that her “face card never declines.”

Shereé’s fans love her new look

In June 2023, Shereé Whitfield is coming in hot on Instagram with all kinds of posts about self-love and confidence.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a post on June 12 captioned: “Issa act bad Summer.”

She also captioned a post on June 8: “Being ur own cheerleader is the best.”

During her June 12 WWHL appearance, Andy Cohen asked if the star had “had a little tune-up,” to which she replied: “No.”

The host added that Shereé’s different new look is “great.”

However, fans are convinced Sheree can be seen getting “facial contouring” by Dr Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills in an Instagram post from May 27. But the star nor Dr Simon have confirmed it’s her in the video.

The post caption reads: “Through carefully placed injections, we can achieve a more defined jawline, lifted cheeks, and improved overall facial symmetry. The results are natural-looking and tailored to one’s unique beauty, enhancing one’s best features and restoring youthful proportions without looking done.”