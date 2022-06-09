











During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we finally got to hear Sutton’s “dark” comments to co-star Crystal that caused such a commotion.

The comments came during a heated conversation on a trip the ladies were taking to Mexico the previous year. Crystal had said about the trip: “Sutton made some pretty dark comments to me about race.”

Sutton and Crystal remain friends, however, and have clearly managed to overcome any issues. Reality Titbit has all the gossip.

During a cast dinner in Mexico, Sutton said:

It’s about my family and how I have raised them to have multicultural friends. We have a pool, we have a Jacuzzi, everybody’s welcome. That’s it. Sutton, RHOBH

A flashback clip was then played from the previous season to confirm the remarks Crystal was referring to. They came during a memorable trip to Lake Tahoe, California, when the women got into a heated argument about race. Sutton said:

My white child is with black girls in there, a Chinese girl was in the Jacuzzi and I’m like, ‘This is what it should be.’ Sutton, RHOBH

Crystal took offence but the other ladies weren’t happy with Crystal branding those comments “dark” and thought it was an attack on Sutton’s character.

Housewives were on Sutton’s side

Garcelle Beauvais made a comment in reference to the discussion and called out Crystal, saying:

It’s not like she said something that was so horrible. I was like, ‘Is there something else?’ That doesn’t seem ‘dark’ to me. That didn’t seem as ‘dark’ as you made it out to be. That’s what I’m talking about. Garcelle, RHOBH

Trying to get someone to fight her corner, Crystal went on to ask Garcelle if she at least felt like Sutton’s comments were “problematic” to which Garcelle responded:

Was it problematic to me? No. What we’re all taking offence to is the fact you alluded to it being something really bad that could hurt her reputation. Garcellle, RHOBH

Sutton just tore Crystal up, my goodness…



Sutton and Crystal are working hard on their friendship

Later on at the table, Sutton went on to mention she wasn’t ready to let go of her friendship with Crystal despite all the drama they had been through. Sutton said:

Look, I like Crystal. As much as I hate her, I like her. So thanks. Sutton, RHOBH

Crystal apologised in response as she also clearly cares about the friendship. However, in her confessional she called the other ladies out suggesting there was a “double standard” in terms of how she was treated over the “dark” comment. She said:

If [Lisa] Rinna or Erika [Jayne] said the word ‘dark’, no one would question them. I say it [and] it’s suddenly so horrific that I used it. Too much, too intense. I think they see me as someone they can easily attack, judge, poke. Crystal, RHOBH

