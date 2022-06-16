RHOBH conspiracies spread after the Room 23 Diana Jenkins drama













Diana Jenkins was asked about her book called Room 23, which has led to a multitude of RHOBH conspiracies on social media. Lisa Rinna has brought up the topic twice with Diana, who seems to dodge answering the question.

Created to become a coffee table book, the reality TV personality wrote the book to raise funds for charity. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie’s book depicts a year in the life of a private penthouse suite in a Beverly Hills hotel.

Since its release in 2009, Diana’s book has become the topic of controversy. So when the Room 23 story came back up in conversation on a recent RHOBH episode, rumors about it began circling Twitter once again.

OMG: Did Nick Knowles’ album ever reach NUMBER ONE in the charts?

Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lisa Rinna brings up Room 23

Lisa, whose naked modelling shots feature in the book, has brought up Diana’s Room 23 twice on RHOBH recently. She asked her co-star to tell the other cast members about it before she responded with: “I feel like I have.”

Diana ended up excusing herself from the dinner table, which is when the women took the opportunity to gossip about her reluctance to discuss the book. The other ladies described the book as “sexy” and “so beautiful”.

Jenkins reveals in a confessional that she “doesn’t really want to talk about the book” because it “took her a lot of time and money to achieve what she did” before adding that it “backfired”. She continued:

All these rumors started, it was like an offence of my character.

An RHOBH producer is then heard asking Diana whether she’s an international sex trafficker, and “madam of high-class prostitutes”. She laughs in response and says: “It’s so ridiculous that I actually can’t believe that it caught on.”

Oh lawd not this book. Room 23 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/JPs1D8AhX4 — Reality Escape Artist (@essayjenkins) June 16, 2022

Inside Diana Jenkins’ book

Diana’s book Room 23, which is currently on Amazon for a whopping $569.55, was released in 2009 but is based on the year 2008. There is a whole load of Hollywood celebrities mentioned, including Sir Elton John and George Clooney.

It has been rated 4.6 stars on the website and features photography and art direction by Deborah Anderson. Talking about the book in the 2022 season of RHOBH, Diana said:

It’s very, very dangerous. All you need to do is lead a bunch of fake rumors and you can actually destroy somebody’s life. It was just a very painful time.

Back in 2009, the celebrities mentioned in the book were invited to a Room 23 event, which stars like Lisa and Deborah Anderson attended. In the middle of the event, a hotel-type bed sat in the middle to set the scene.

GLOW UP: Who is Eve Jenkins? Meet the fan favourite on Instagram!

RHOBH fans form conspiracies

When Room 23 was mentioned in the June 15th episode, viewers discussed their own conspiracies about the book. The main speculation is that the book is a “s*x-trafficking directory” but Diana has said the rumors are “fake”.

Other rumors involve that Diana was friends with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as Donald Trump, after a photo circulated on the Internet which looked like her. However, she has claimed that the woman is Ingrid Seynhaeven.

The book, as shown on the episode, was rumored to be a “catalogue of clients and call girls”, with some fans thinking that if she “donates that much to the Clinton foundation… it’s safe to say she’s a friend of the Epstein’s”.

Proceeds from Room 23 went to the Sanela Diana Jenkins Clinic on International Justice and the Irnis Catic Foundation. During the same year of release, she established the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project.

ohhh so they brought up the Room 23 rumors?? #RHOBH 👀 — the blonde ichiban (@niaws_t) June 16, 2022

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK