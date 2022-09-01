









Mauricio Umansky has been hailed as a ‘favourite house husband’ by Bravo viewers in the past. Of the men who appear on the Real Housewives shows, Mauricio certainly holds a place in some fans’ hearts. He’s appeared on the show alongside his wife, Kyle Richards, since the show first began in 2010.

RHOBH viewers are well-acquainted with Kyle, Mauricio and their family. Kyle’s sister, Kathy, also appears on the show in more recent seasons. But, some are unhappy with the way Mauricio acted on a girls’ trip during season 12. So, let’s take a look at what fans are saying about Mauricio, Kathy and the (not so) grilled corn.

Mauricio Umanksy and Kyle have been together over 20 years

Kyle Richards was married from 1988 until 1992 to her eldest daughter’s father, Guraish Aldjufrie.

She later met Mauricio and the two got married in 1996.

Together, Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters, Sophia, Alexia and Portia.

Mauricio is on Instagram at @mumansky18 with 570K followers. Kyle has a following of 4M on IG at @kylerichards18.

Mauricio Umansky heads to Aspen

During RHOBH season 12, the ladies head off on a girls’ trip and joining them is Mauricio.

Some viewers of the show already had an issue with Mauricio joining the women on their trip. One person tweeted that he’s on “way too many” of the trips.

However, others were happy to see Mauricio on the Aspen trip, tweeting: “Mauricio is so much fun to look at…watching him grill in Aspen. He looks cute in his cowboy hat”.

RHOBH fans aren’t happy about Kathy’s corn

While some were concerned with Mauricio attending the Aspen trip, others took issue with him not grilling corn for his sister-in-law, Kathy.

One viewer wrote: “I’m done with Mauricio after the attitude he gave Kathy. If the queen wants her corn grilled, GRILL IT.”

One tweeted in defence of Kathy: “Mauricio & Kyle acting like Kathy’s questions are high maintenance boggles my mind… she’s a guest doesn’t know where anything is… so asking for napkins & utensils isn’t a big deal…”.

However, some defended Mauricio and tweeted: “I don’t think Mauricio was rude at all. Kathy acts like everyone is there to cater to her. Make your own corn. Get your own napkin. Grab a fork. Or go to a hotel.”

It looks like RHOBH fans are very much divided over whether Mauricio should or shouldn’t have cooked the corn for Kathy at this point!

