RHOBH fans' hearts break for Sutton Stracke as Diana drama heats up











Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins‘ beef erupted in Wednesday’s episode, and fans have rallied behind Sutton following the latter’s ‘rude’ remarks.

RHOBH wrapped up August with a jaw-dropping episode that saw the Housewives take a relaxing trip to Aspen, Colorado, but that’s the last thing you’d describe it as.

Sutton Stake, Diana Jenkins, and Erika Jayne were involved in a major verbal war that left the Georgia native in tears, though she had Garcelle Beauvais on her defense. The outspoken viewers of RHOBH have taken to Twitter calling for the removal of Diana, accusing her of ganging up on her cast member.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,

“I’ve just had enough”

The Housewives didn’t hold back when it came to Wednesday night’s drama; let us set the scene.

It kicked off after Kyle announced that Sutton had unfollowed Erika on Instagram, allegedly calling it a joke. Sutton, however, hit back that it was because the singer labeled her a “c***”, but no other cast member cared enough to defend her.

“I haven’t heard y’all say one word to her about calling me a c***,” Sutton said. The situation escalated after Diana laughed: “But, you are one.”

She explained in a confessional: “Erika called me a terrible name and not one of those girls said anything. And now I unfollow her from Instagram and they have a problem with that?”

After Garcelle called Diana out for using the offensive term, Diana apologized, but defended that “the way she [Sutton] does things it’s just very slithery.”

That all happened just before Diana lashed out at Sutton, claiming she insulted her after she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“She came after me when I was f****** bleeding,” Diana said. “After the whole experience, she came after me when I was on the f****** floor. You don’t do that. She comes after people when they are at their weakest.”

Sutton, 50, broke down in tears as Diana and Erika eventually exited the room. “I’ve just had enough,” she said.

Fans rally behind Sutton post-Diana feud

“I’m so disappointed that this is where the show has gone,” a fan wrote. “My heart broke for Sutton. How humiliating and degrading. This is not entertainment.”

A staunch Sutton supporter vowed to stay loyal: “If Sutton has a million fans I am one of them. If Sutton has ten fans I am one of them. If Sutton has only one fan that is me. If Sutton has no fans, that means I have left this plane of existence. If the world is against Sutton, I am against the world.”

“The way that not one person spoke up for Sutton after most of them witnessed that she had apologized for her comments to Diana was massively disappointing,” a third added.

Others are simply thankful Garcelle is on hand to support the mother-of-three:

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK