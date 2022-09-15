RHOBH fans hit out at Lisa Rinna for name-dropping Kendall Jenner in drama











RHOBH fans are trolling Lisa Rinna after she labeled Kendall Jenner “my friend”, instead of showing support for castmate Kathy Hilton.

Belt up because things are going down in RHOBH between Lisa and Kathy. Wednesday’s episode continued the girls’ ski trip – Aspen may be cold, but things are heating up.

Kendall was dragged into the drama after Lisa opted to try the supermodel’s 818 Tequila, which she showered with praises, instead of Kathy’s Casa Del Sol. Fans are now ripping into the former soap actress for emphasizing her friendship with the 26-year-old socialite.

“It’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila”

As the passionate businesswoman, Kathy has been urging her castmates to try Casa Del Sol, the alcohol brand she invested in alongside daughter Nicky and son-in-law James Rothschild.

The latest episode was no different as she pointed out that her tequila was available at the Aspen hat shop. Lisa, however, was suspicious that the housewife purposefully placed her brand there, given its previous mentions at Dorit’s Homeless Not Toothless event, Diana’s holiday party, and even the night before, where she suggested the ladies “do a bottoms up”.

“Kathy made sure the tequila was there,” Lisa added with a laugh. “And, you know, good for her.”

Despite Casa Del Sol’s stock, Lisa favored Kendall’s 818 instead, which she reviewed as “sweet like candy.”

“Can I try a little shot of that 818 Tequila? I want to see what that tastes like,” Lisa, 59, told the bartender. “I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila,” the former actress continued. “I just haven’t tried it.”

“I cannot f****** believe what she just said,” Kathy responded, completely offended by the move.

Fans blast Lisa for name-dropping Kendall

RHOBH viewers are rallying behind Kathy, claiming Lisa’s actions were a “definite slight” against her.

“Yes, it looks like she deliberately chooses 818 in the next episode, right in front of Kathy,” another agreed. “Very rude.”

The majority of fans are fixated on how Rinna highlighted her relationship with Kendall, criticizing: “Rinna if you are such good friends with the Jenners, then surely you would have already tried the tequila before this trip,” a Twitter user pointed out.

Kardashian fans will know that Kim and Kris go way back with Paris Hilton, and therefore suggested that Kathy has a closer friendship with them than Lisa.

One viewer took it a step further by searching Kendall’s Instagram following list – but Lisa’s name didn’t appear.

Not all are criticizing Lisa’s remarks as some have defended it as just a “little sip of 818”.

Another accused Kathy of throwing “a hissy fit” because her friend “didn’t want her tequila for the 8th time this season!”

What do you think? Is the situation being blown out of proportion?

