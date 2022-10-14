RHOBH fans rush to support ‘champion’ Garcelle Beauvais after heated reunion











Things got pretty heated at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as Garcelle Beauvais clashed with Diana Jenkins.

And fans tuning into the first part of the season 12 reunion on Bravo this week rallied around to support Garcelle following a horrific written attack on her 14-year-old son Jax.

Garcelle, 55, and Diana, 48, clashed as the discussion turned to what happened to Jax.

Garcelle believes Diana was behind the bots that targeted her son, but Diana vehemently denies she had anything to do with it.

The housewives clash

When asked if she believed Diana was behind it, Garcelle said: “Yeah, I did. If I am going to be honest I did think she was behind it, absolutely.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars gather on stage for a reunion | Credit: Hayu

But Diana, who joined the reunion virtually from home, responded: “I don’t know how evil I must appear that you would even consider that I would do that to Jax.”

The drama started when Garcelle said her son had received a vile racist text message that also said he should tell his mom to “leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us”.

Jax posted the message in full, adding the words “too far at this point”.

Garcelle explained: “He wrote on the text ‘you’ve gone too far’ and posted that.

“He’s a 14-year-old kid. He gets this horrendous message. He’s not thinking let me take out Diana’s name so she’s not implicated. He put it out there because he was fearful. He had enough.”

Diana was threatened

Garcelle claimed Diana sent her a threatening text asking for her name to be removed from the post.

And Diana said she was getting death threats off the back of the post and wanted Garcelle to take her name out of it to protect her family.

Fellow housewife Kyle Richards, 53, jumped in to explain that Diana wanted Garcelle to delete the post, remove her name and then repost it.

Garcelle fumed: “Are you f***ing kidding me? You want me in the middle of me trying to protect my child, I have to come and save all you?”

Diana told her: “I do understand, sweetheart, but what I’m telling you is that we got death threats. In my country when they issue threats, those are actual threats.”

Garcelle retaliated by saying Diana had threatened her in her text.

Fans have Garcelle’s back

There’s no evidence that Diana was behind the message to Jax, but either way, Garcelle’s fans felt terrible about what her family had gone through.

Diana on the RHOBH reunion | Credit: Hayu

One said on Twitter: “Garcelle said so much with one simple “yeah” and that’s why she’s the reigning champion of #RHOBH”.

Another wrote: “Oooh the composure Garcelle had to maintain!!!! I was p****d for her and I know why she didn’t say everything she really wanted to or could have. I’m not sure I could have held it together as well.”

A third penned: “This show is so triggering. Poor Garcelle.”

However, some fans had Diana’s back and didn’t think it was fair for her name to be dragged into it.

One posted: “This whole first part was an epic mess. I don’t get why Garcelle blames Diana for the bots but seeing Diana consistently tweet about Garcelle makes me wonder as well. I just dont believe she would bully a 14yr old.”

