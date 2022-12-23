The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills fans suspect Kyle Richards was hacked after she posted a designer giveaway on her Instagram.

Celebrities are always promoting products on their social media to make millions and The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is known for doing many brand endorsements.

However, her most recent giveaway has ruffled some feathers…

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Fans suspect Kyle Richards was hacked after designer Instagram giveaway

The reality star often posts ads and Richards recently took to Instagram to promote a paid partnership with a well-known brand. The giveaway was to win an ultimate prize which was a “weekend sweepstake,” worth $20K. This includes paid accommodation in Beverly Hills, with paid travel expenses, and “glam included.”

Kyle shared the details along with the terms and conditions of the sweepstake which required those partaking in it to follow the brand and “everyone the brand followed.”

Encouraging followers to engage in the post Kyle asked fans to: “come back here & tell me the first thing you’re buying if you win!” However, the post has since been deleted for unknown reasons. Typically people doing the giveaways archive their posts or change their captions as soon as the sweepstake’s deadline has been reached.

While others thought she deleted it due to the backlash fans gave her from the post. As many commented wondering if Kyle’s account was hacked. One person questioned: “Was she hacked???” While another penned: “Ohhh the Kardashians got you.”

Others became more enraged by the post writing: “We don’t care about this poor marketing ploy. Don’t do it.” Another social media user also wrote, “Oh not one of these scams.”

Kyle Richards copies The Kardashian’s giveaway

Even the Kardashians have done paid partnerships with the brand as the sisters posed with a bunch of designer bags and clothes while promoting the giveaway.

Let’s be honest the posts stand out like a sore thumb among their perfectly curated feed. Often leading many to wonder if the sisters’ accounts have been hacked when they see the posts. However, it hasn’t been hacked – usually, it has something to do with Scott Disick.

The giveaways are usually in partnership with a company called Curated Businesses and Scott Disick. Competition details typically require participants to follow everyone Scott is following and comment on the giveaway post.

