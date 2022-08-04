RHOBH fans 'wouldn't be surprised' if Armie Hammer, Erika Jayne rumours are true













Armie Hammer and Erika Jayne aren’t the likeliest of duos to be mentioned in the same sentence but it appears that in 2022, rumors are swirling when it comes to Armie and Erika Jayne. From suggestions that the pair are neighbors to comments from Erika herself about her son thinking she’d slept with Armie, there’s a whole host of things flying around about the two celebrities.

Fans have taken to Twitter following the latest rumors about the RHOBH star and Armie Hammer. Some of them have said that they “wouldn’t be surprised” if they were true. So, let’s take a look at what is being said about the Party People singer…

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images

Who is Armie Hammer?

Armie Hammer is an actor who rose to fame on The Social Network in 2010, he also appeared in Call Me By Your Name and Rebecca.

He’s 35 years old and is a great-grandson of the oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

Armie married Elizabeth Chambers in 2010 and the two have two children, Harper and Ford. However, their relationship didn’t work out and they divorced in 2020.

Variety reports that Armie stepped away from an acting role in Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez in 2021. He cited: “‘vicious and spurious online attacks’ against him as the cause.”

Vox wrote in 2021 that Armie was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for accusations of rape by a former partner.

As well as this, allegedly leaked Instagram DMs from Armie to various women have been shared on the internet. Armie responded to the controversy in a statement to Variety: “I’m not responding to these bu*****t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Sutton said Erika Jayne has a neighbour ‘who eats people’

In an interview with Access Hollywood, RHOBH star Sutton Stracke was speaking of Erika and said: “Who’s her neighbor? That man that eats people?”.

This comment caused fans to assume she was referring to Armie Hammer, as per Pedestrian.tv.

The Sun also reported in 2021: “Last night’s episode saw Erika tell her girlfriends she had been recently linked to Armie Hammer.”

The report continues: “She shared: “[My son] calls me — and this is a very untraditional mother-son relationship — he goes, ‘Hey, what the f—k is going on with your neighbor? “‘Are you f—king him?’ … I said, ‘Excuse me, no, and don’t you think I would’ve told you?’”.

While on RHOBH season 12, Erika also mentioned that she was having “really good sex” with a “secret admirer” and had received flowers from someone. However, neither Erika, nor Armie Hammer have publicly commented on having any form of relationship.

Erika and Armie rumors explored

As well as being rumored neighbors, Erika Jayne and Armie Hammer have been linked as potentially “hooking up” per fans’ tweets.

However, given that Armie was living in the Cayman Islands in 2021 when RHOBH season 12 was filmed, it may not add up that he and Erika are neighbors.

The Mail Online reports that Armie has flown back to LA in 2022 and is living at Robert Downey Jr’s home.

Given that Robert Downey Jr has a home in the Palisades per Hollywood Reporter and Erika Jayne lives in the Fairfax area per The Sun, they are now potentially living in close proximity to one another.

Reality Blurb also shared social media screenshots alleging that Armie and Erika were involved with one another but this is unconfirmed.

Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards

