











The RHOBH drama has continued between Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins, during which the former hit back with a sassy comment, earning her the title of “the people’s champ”.

There’s a new Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills episode, and this week, one cast member has risen up the ranks to become the new fan favorite.

That’s right, it’s Garcelle. The actress joined the show in 2020 and it’s about time she got a little recognition. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress had a war of words with Diana after the latter unexpectedly brought up their friendship.

Garcelle wasn’t going to let it slide and hit back with a comment totally worthy of a mic-drop.

“Google me if you want to get to know me”

This comment is one for the RHOBH books as Garcelle slammed Diana, who accused her of being “guarded”.

Let us set the scene: the housewives gathered at Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless Charity Gala. Discussing Sutton Stracke being accused as the liability in Erika Jayne’s legal case, Diana unexpectedly took aim at Garcelle.

“I feel like out of all the women here, you’re the most guarded one,” she said. Rolling her eyes, the actress asked: “How did it get from liability to lawyers to me?”

Diana replied: “That’s where it started, no?” For the record: no, it wasn’t.

The Bosnia native accused Garcelle of “shooting her down” every time she attempted to strengthen their relationship. However, the latter was quick to defend that she was indeed open to friendship at her Christmas party, during which they shared a touching conversation.

Talking in the confessionals, a puzzled Garcelle said: “When did she try to get to know me? She trashes me in a group text, she comes to my birthday party and she’s a total b****.”

And to top it all off, “Google me if you want to get to know me.” We did and her Wikipedia page is pretty impressive.

It wasn’t before long until Rinna chimed in Diana’s defense, which Garcelle called bull****.

Fans rally behind Garcelle, “the true queen”

Both Twitter and Reddit have been completely converted to Team Garcelle.

“The Flop Force Five are PRESSEDT that Garcelle isn’t falling for their bull***. The true queen,” one fan commented.

Another added: “I really admire Garcelle for her courage. Imagine sitting at a dinner table with five women who you happen to know: all don’t like you, constantly talk badly about you behind your back and try to outsmart you.”

This Reddit user is about to bow down on their knees for her: “Garcelle has all their numbers and does not give one single f***. She’s the housewife we need, but probably don’t deserve. We are unworthy Miss Beauvais. ”

On the Twitter front, a user wrote: “Garcelle has been amazing this episode! The way she cleared these women tonight? That’s mother.”

