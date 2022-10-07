RHOBH US fans in disbelief as finale cut out 'pivotal' scene about Kathy's leak











RHOBH US fans claim they’ve missed out on a crucial scene regarding the alleged involvement of Erika Jayne’s publicist in Kathy Hilton’s press leak.

The drama heated up in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills finale as Lisa Rinna and Erika were directly questioned over their role in the press leak that detailed Kathy’s Aspen meltdown.

Radar Online first reported the incident in February 2022, which was surprisingly not captured by Bravo cameras. Recent episodes of RHOBH revealed Kathy’s frustration over Rinna’s attitude, particularly after the latter chose to drink Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila over her castmates Casa Del Sol.

Her anger ultimately ended in a meltdown recounted by Rinna, which fans claimed was highly exaggerated by the soap actress.

Viewers have wondered who the tip-off was, and the last episode has finally addressed the situation. Kyle Richards alleged that it was Erika’s publicist, though some fans missed out on a scene that could be crucial evidence of the truth.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Erika and Lisa deny involvement in Kathy’s leak

Lisa has been noticeably disturbed by Kathy’s actions in Aspen for the last few episodes, so much so that she had to leave Crystal Kung Minkoff’s birthday bash early.

Despite refusing to detail exactly what went down with Kathy, Rinna later discussed the incident with Dorit at Erika’s Pretty Mess Hair Event. “She tried to silence me. You know, I don’t do well with that kind of thing,” she told the Beverly Beach founder.

Fast forward to Kyle’s Princess Grace Foundation benefit, the event wouldn’t be complete without yet another debate on Kathy’s behavior. Kyle privately shares with Dorit how “weird it is that every detail at every event is being leaked to the press.” Convinced it’s someone in the group, Kyle alleges that a housewife is ruining Kathy’s reputation so “they don’t look as bad.”

An efficient Sutton directly asked Rinna and Erika if they were the ones behind it, which she firmly denied. “No, I do not know how to do that,” the latter confidently replied.

Kyle accused Erika’s publicist, but the singer remained unconvinced. “Well then you should show me what you have,” Erika added. The stories were allegedly being leaked from the hair event, which Erika and Rinna denied.

International RHOBH fans given the low-down on press leak conundrum

According to US viewers, they missed out on a significant flashback that showed Erika’s publicist present during Rinna and Dorit’s conversation at the Pretty Mess Hair Event.

Jack can be heard saying: “I’m listening to what’s happening behind me.”

UK and Australian fans witnessed the “pivotal” scene, leaving US viewers a little excluded from such an exclusive.

“I am so sad that the US didn’t get this cut. It made them look even more guilty and was PERFECT,” a fan wrote.

A US fan is begging for international access: “Ok so like, are ALL of the US shows edited differently? Like THIS differently? If so imma need somebody’s login for international streaming bc this is some bull.”

“The version did us dirty! And they should have shown this in the season!!!” a third complained.

GRV Media has reached out to Erika’s publicist Jack for comment.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK