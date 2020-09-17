Fans of RHOBH have had many of their questions answered in the latest reunion, bringing up unsolved drama between cast members from the Bravo series.

The latest season is a virtual look back on arguments and issues between the glamorous lives of housewives in Beverly Hills, with some of them coming under fire by other cast members with previous drama.

However in Episode 3 of Season 10, many fans were reminded that Lisa Rinna didn’t want to talk about her husband. Rumours had previously started flying about her husband Harry Hamlin and an alleged involvement with actor Julianne Phillips. Although the accusations started in 2014, the reunion has brought it all back up.

So what happened with Harry Hamlin and Julianne Phillips? We done some digging to find out!

What allegedly happened between Harry and Julianne?

The #WhatDidHarryDo hashtag that circulated social media back in 2015 brought up rumours that Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin had an alleged affair with actor Julianne Phillips. However last year, Lisa wrote on Twitter that Julianne “did nothing”. But fans are not quite convinced.

Julianne Phillips did nothing leave her alone. — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) March 30, 2019

Viewers were shocked at the reaction from Lisa when Kim brought up her husband six years ago. Lisa said the reason behind her anger was because it was a “total injustice” of Kim to bring Harry up. Rumour has it that Harry and Julianne, who he starred alongside in film Allie & Me, had an affair, but this has been denied by Lisa.

RHOBH reunion: How the rumour started

It all started in Amsterdam in 2014, when Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards started arguing at the table during a cast trip. They were both seen talking about Lisa’s husband.

Kim said to Lisa: “Let’s not talk about what you don’t want out”, with Lisa responding with: “Don’t you ever touch my husband, don’t you ever go after my husband.”

In the latest reunion episode, Lisa said she “dealt with it”. However she said there was “no truth to it” and that she “faced her and didn’t run from it”.

Denise and Lisa’s 20-year friendship has been strained for some time, as seen on the show. While Lisa brought up Heather Lockbear in the recent episode – the woman who allegedly dated cast member Denise Richard’s husband Richie Sambora shortly after her – fans have since expressed their wish for Denise to have brought up Julianne Phillips.

Rinna is by far 1 of the meanest I have ever seen. To bring up Heather Locklear what was the point? Denise should have brought up Julianne Phillips or Star Jones. They’ll tell you about the real Rinna! — cindy matyus (@crmatyus) September 17, 2020

Where are Harry and Lisa now?

Harry and Lisa are still loved up in 2020, and are parents to Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. Lisa’s Instagram bio states she is Mrs. Harry Hamlin, while Harry’s bio says he is ‘Mr. Lisa Rinna’.

Lisa recently posted a throwback photo of the couple at a time while she was pregnant with Amelia, labelling Harry as her “ride or die”. They have been married for 23 years.

