The Real Housewife Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been accused of copying Kylie Jenner‘s iconic body illusion after she hit the star-studded red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

The event was held at the Barker Hangar in California on Tuesday, December 6. Jayne’s hit Bravo series RHOBH was one of the nominees in the best reality show of 2022 category.

However, attention was diverted to Jayne’s outfit when she was called out for copying Kylie Jenner’s outfit.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Erika Jayne accused of copying Kylie Jenner’s iconic body illusion dress

Erica Jayne’s racy dress was printed with an X-ray view of a woman’s body as it clings to her gorgeous figure. She paired it with white strapped heels and her platinum hair swept up into a high bun with a side fringe.

The printed detailing on the dresses makes the fabric look as though it could be sheer. However, the dress is completely opaque, it just creates an illusion.

Erika Jayne’s PCA dress vs Kylie Jenner’s BMA dress

Many have commented on the look accusing her of mimicking Kylie Jenner’s dress that she first wore back in May at the 2022 Billboard Awards. Jenner stepped out in the Balmain bodycon naked illusion dress and completely stole the show.

Erika, 51, and Kylie, 25, might be rocking the same fashion looks but the reality star’s dresses do have slight differences. Whilst they are the same style, body-hugging with a mock neckline, they are different colors and Kylie’s has a more subtle gray body printed on the front.

Erika’s dress is black and white and has a bold X-ray image of a woman’s figure on the front. Jayne has likely derived inspiration from the billionaire but the dresses certainly aren’t identical.

However, Erika and Kylie both shared a similar updo as they each had a high bun and were glammed with natural makeup. Both are accessorized with a gold chunky bracelet and neutral nails. Whilst the Hulu star opted for stacked gold bangles and natural pink claws, the Bravo star wore one simply gold bangle and a white manicure and pedicure.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast take the red carpet

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills ladies came together for the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night. They attempted to put on a united front whilst playing a game of Celebrity Family Feud alongside host Kenan Thompson.

Of course, fans could see right through the awkwardness. Following news that Kathy Hilton told Bravo, she would not be returning if Jayne and Lisa Rinna were back.

Andy Cohen recently revealed RHOBH is taking a brief hiatus but they will be back shooting in the new year. Thankfully there don’t appear to be any cast changes as they all appeared on the red carpet; despite Hilton’s previous remarks.

Bravo has not yet confirmed when Season 13 of Real Housewives will debut on the network.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know