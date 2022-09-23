









Tensions are high between Kathy and Kyle in the latest RHOBH episode, so much so even sister Kim Richards had to step in to cool things off.

The RHOBH Aspen trip ended on a low after members recalled Kathy Hilton’s “breakdown” that saw them leave without the Casa Del Sol investor.

Erika Jayne, 51, explained in a confessional: “She had a breakdown at the nightclub we were all at… that we saw.” Lisa Rinna was the only castmate with Kathy and was the only witness to the alleged meltdown. Even the camera crew was absent, prompting fan speculation Rinna dramatically exaggerated Kathy’s behavior of “pounding the walls” while vowing to “destroy Kyle and her family.”

Kathy reassured her relationship with Kyle was on good terms at RHOBH’s viewing party, the same night their older sister and former castmate Kim admitted she stepped in to play peacemaker.

Screenshot from official Bravo YouTube channel -Kathy Hilton Says No One Knows The Real Kyle Richards | RHOBH Highlight S11 E23

Kim Richards’ take on Kyle and Kathy beef

Speaking to ET at the RHOBH screening in July 2022, Kim – who exited the show in 2020 – revealed she reached out to her sisters via text message to lower the tension.

Bearing in mind she hadn’t tuned into the show for the past two years, it must’ve been serious enough for Kim to intervene.

She explained: “I just said ‘I love you both and I don’t really know what’s going on there but I do know two of our daughters are getting married this next coming year. And I’d like to see if we could find a way to resolve it and I’m here to help and I love you both.'”

Although she never outlined details at the time, fans now know more about the ongoing beef after the past two episodes. Kathy’s frustration at Kyle was clear after the latter didn’t show full support for her Casa Del Sol tequila, while episode 20’s preview teases a tearful Kyle saying: “I feel like you [Kathy] hate me or something.”

If you’re hoping to see the “breakdown” footage, Kathy confirmed it wasn’t filmed as it was a personal conversation.

Kim Richards is saying never say never to RHOBH return

It might be a while until fans see the trio on Bravo together full-time, although Kim, 58, isn’t ruling it out completely. As of season 12, Kathy is a friend of the housewives despite her antics taking center stage. Kim is marked as a guest, although she hasn’t popped up on screen since Kathy became a friend.

“I have to think about it,” Kim responded when asked about season 13. “There’s certain things that, you know, I would want – or I wouldn’t want – and so, I never say never. I just say it’s not for me. It wasn’t for me then, and I don’t know what the future brings.”

