









Lisa Rinna‘s followers are convinced she’s addressed the controversy surrounding the cancer comments she made on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a cryptic post.

The reality star has found herself in hot water after something she said on the show.

Even a cancer charity has got involved, blasting her for what she said.

The 59-year-old, who is married to Harry Hamlin, took to Instagram with a fun throwback clip.

But some think there’s a deeper message behind her post.

Lisa’s throwback

The actress and author shared a clip from an old workout video.

Dressed in a purple bodysuit and leg warmers, she prances around with a team behind her doing the same moves.

She captioned it with a line she says in the video, writing: “If you mess up who cares just keep moving.

#tbt”.

Some people took the video at face value, enjoying the fun throwback.

“I’d take this class,” one of her followers said.

While another addressed her comment, writing: “Amen”.

However, some believed she was addressing the controversy, although it’s not clear if she is.

One commented: “No, not how it works. Accountability and reflection of your mess up helps you to become a decent human.”

And another wrote: “And you’ve messed up a lot this season”.

During the season finale, Lisa was justifying sharing secrets Kathy Hilton had told her.

She claimed she would “get sick and get cancer” if she didn’t get what she knew off her chest.

Lisa said: “That’s how bad it is to have these kind of things go on and not express them, I’ll get sick and die because it’s that vile.”

Lisa was criticized by the American Institute for Cancer Research who told TMZ she was “just using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify airing her grievance.”

A rep for the organization also said Lisa was wrong about how cancer enters the body.

They said there is no strong evidence to support claims that stress is a cause of cancer.

GRV Media has contacted Lisa’s representatives for comment.

