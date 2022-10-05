RHOBH's Sutton Stracke admitted she went 'out on a limb' to have fun this season











With only one week until the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills reunion, Sutton Stracke said she went out on a limb to have “some fun” in RHOBH’S season 12.

As the current season is drawing to an end tonight with a finale, the housewives are one step ahead, having recently completed the reunion taping. Sutton Stracke teased her look on Tuesday, October 4, after Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna showcased their glamorous gowns on Instagram.

Wearing a patterned short pink dress with mirror detailing and shoulder pads by Peter Dundas, the 51-year-old looked like a dazzling Barbie with her blonde hair swept in a high ponytail.

Season 12 has been a rollercoaster for Sutton – remember her blow-ups with Diana Jenkins? However, the businesswoman has reassured that the reunion is going to be juicy.

Screenshot from official Bravo Youtube channel – Kathy Hilton Shows Sutton Stracke Her $53 Million Home | RHOBH Highlight (S11 E20)

“It was about time for some fun”

View Instagram Post

With just one week until the highly-anticipated reunion, Sutton hyped up fans as she declared she “went out on a limb and had fun.”

If it’s anything like previous seasons, the final meeting is going to be a little heated. “It was about time for some fun this season!” she captioned the post.

That being said, whether the housewife – who was married to PIMCO’s Christian Stracke – is indicating it was good vibes all around, or if she stirred up drama, is unconfirmed.

Sutton is seemingly on good terms with Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley. Both cast mates complimented her dress with several heart emojis.

Fans have also given the Dundas dress their seal of approval: “LOVE IT! Pretty in pink and totally your style,” one commenter, before a second awarded she and Kathy as the “best dressed”.

Kathy, 63, sported a similar look in a classy pink Oscar De La Renta dress truly inspired by “Barbiecore”.

View Instagram Post

Sutton’s season 12 clashes

Miscarriage misunderstanding with Diana and Kyle

Diana bravely discussed her miscarriage with Sutton, prompting the housewife to empathize with her own two losses. “I’m just trying to reach out to you because I understand this in a way. I’ve lost two babies,” she told Diana. It was news to Kyle Richards, who accused Sutton of lying.

Kyle later confirmed she had made amends with her cast mate. She claimed she was “taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through.”

“I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly and I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether,” she added. Sutton accepted the apology and they have since moved on.

Interrupting Crystal’s speech about racial stereotypes

View Instagram Post

Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton and Garcelle were shaping up to be the ultimate RHOBH trio. But, the friends hit a minor bump in the May 26 episode.

The topic of racial stereotypes was introduced after Kyle admitted she felt bad for accusing Garcelle of not paying a promised $5000 donation to her charity. The actress claimed the remarks fueled the stereotype that Black people “don’t pay for our rent or that we don’t tip.”

It prompted Crystal to share her experiences with anti-Asian racism, which Sutton insisted not to discuss because she also faces them as a woman from the south.

The conversation escaled to a heated exchange between the two housewives, which saw Sutton eventually apologize for interrupting her.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK