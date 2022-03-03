











RHOC star Emily Simpson tends to be busy filming for the Bravo reality series, but at home, she’s a busy mom-of-three to her own children, and a stepmom to husband Shane’s kids, too.

During the March 2nd 2022 episode, Emily seemed apprehensive of having her children baptized. Then when the subject of Shane’s two children from a previous marriage came up, viewers were left seriously confused.

Even the RHOC cast members seem unsure, as Emily detailed how co-star Noella Bergener “never even asked about Annabelle or the boys.” Reality Titbit found out about Shane’s relationship history and who Emily’s kids are…

FIND OUT: How old is Emily Simpson? Age and husband of Real Housewives star

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bud Light

Who are Emily Simpson’s kids?

Emily has three kids with Shane, including daughter Annabelle and twins Luke and Keller. Annabelle is around nine years old, while the two boys are seven. While she is a mom-of-three, she is also a stepmom to Shane’s kids.

Fans of RHOC have been introduced to all of Emily’s kids on the show, and learned about the difficulties she had trying to get pregnant. Emily struggled with fertility issues for years and suffered a miscarriage in 2011.

As a result, Emily’s sister Sara came to visit shortly after the miscarriage, and offered to be her surrogate. Sara was then Emily’s surrogate for all three of her children.

Shane has two children from past marriage

Emily is also the stepmother of Shane’s two kids from a previous marriage, called Shelby, 21, and Chanel, 16. They are the RHOC star’s older stepsisters, which make Emily’s husband a father-of-five.

She might be interested in having more children, too. She told Bravo that she would like to have another daughter, but her husband isn’t interested in having more kids. Her wishes are influenced by having a close relationship with Sara.

Shane was married to his first wife when he met Emily. They worked together for three years, when she was right out of law school and working at a real estate firm in Orange County, California, where Shane was her boss.

Wait. How many kids does Shane have outside of Emily? #RHOC — Michelle Mo Bamba (@CPTIME93) March 3, 2022

OMG: Aaron Simpson’s net worth revealed – what football team does he play for?

Emily and Shane: Relationship timeline

Emily and Shane have been married for 12 years, and have three children together. Back in 2005, when he was just her boss, he would actually watch The Real Housewives and make funny comments, Emily told The Blast.

After Shane got divorced, Emily said the two of them bonded as she helped him navigate family law. She said:

We connected even more when he was going through his divorce, because I did have a lot of experience in family law so he would ask me about settlement or child support.

Before the couple married, Shane invited Emily to take a trip to Sin City with him. They kissed but didn’t sleep together due to him being Mormon. Then after an online conversation, they agreed to wed and tied the knot two weeks later!

They have been a happy couple ever since saying “I do” at a California Courthouse. Nowadays, Shane and their children often appear on several RHOC episodes.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK