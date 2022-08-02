











Taylor Armstrong knows how it works to be in a Real Housewives cast line-up. So when she was announced as RHOC‘s newbie, many began wondering what made her leave her $175K Beverly Hills salary behind in the first place.

Picture the scene: It’s 2013 and you come across the headlines. Taylor has left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of the show’s season 4. Fast-forward to 2022 and she’s suddenly joining the Orange County franchise.

It has been several years since she made her exit and began focusing on herself instead. Taylor waved goodbye to three years of filming during the aftermath of her estranged husband’s death, and fans missed her dearly.

Meet RHOC’s Taylor Armstrong

Taylor Armstrong was one of the founding members of RHOBH when it premiered in 2010. She remained on the show as a Housewife for the first three seasons and has appeared as a guest many times since.

During season 2, she filed for divorce from her husband of 6 years, Russell, citing physical and verbal abuse as per People. Russell died by suicide on August 15th 2011, exactly a month after their split was announced.

Now, Taylor is set to be the first Housewife ever to make the jump across franchises since it premiered back in 2006. She will be appearing as a friend on the show, alongside the return of Tamra Judge.

Her net worth after RHOBH

Taylor is worth $2.5 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, and was reportedly paid $175K during her stint on RHOBH.

However, a 2012 Jezebel report revealed that, after her husband died by suicide, Taylor was left with a $1.5 million lawsuit and, according to court documents, tried to pay it off using fake Birkin bags.

Jezebel also reported that the couple didn’t own any real estate – they rented the home featured on the show – and that her pricey engagement ring was used as part of the settlement.

How Taylor spent her time off

Recently, Taylor has slowly been making her way back into the franchise as she stars in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Before venturing back into reality TV though, she has made it her life’s work to help fight domestic violence.

After her estranged husband Russell died, she put her all into being an advocate to end sexual and domestic violence, and often speaks at events across the country. One recent talk involved Taylor speaking to Adelphi University students.

She married attorney John Bluhe, 64, in 2014. They live in Orange County now with Kennedy, her 16-year-old daughter from her marriage to Russell, which explains just how she is able to attend those glamorous parties in the new series!

