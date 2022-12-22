With drama ramping up on The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, air dates coming out for the New Jersey ladies, and the Beverly Hills show being put on hold, fans want to know the air date for Real Housewives Of Orange County (RHOC) season 17.

There’s a lot to keep up with when it comes to Bravo‘s Real Housewives. RHOC’s ladies were first on the scene with season 1 of the show dropping in 2006.

So, let’s find out more about RHOC season 17, including who will be in this year’s cast and the show’s air date.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel/The Real Housewives of Orange County

Who is in the RHOC season 17 cast?

As if it wasn’t enough for RHOC megafans that Heather Dubrow returned to the Bravo show last year, there are more OG’s on their way back to the OC in 2023.

Season 17 is set to see Tamra Judge holding an orange once again and Vicki Gunvalson also returns to the show as a guest star. Taylor Armstrong also returns to the show as a ‘friend of.’

The ‘Tres Amigas’ will officially be reunited as Tamra, Vicki, and Shannon Storms Beador are all cast members for season 17. Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter also return for season 17.

Season 16 Real Housewives Noella Bergener and Dr Jen Armstrong won’t feature this time around.

RHOC season 17 air date

Although the cast has been revealed for RHOC season 17, the official air date is yet to be announced by Bravo.

However, Meaww reports: “Season 17 of ‘RHOC’ is scheduled to premiere on March 1.”

That means the show will air almost a month after the latest installment of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, which drops on February 7, 2023.

Who are the RHOC season 17 newbies?

RHOC fans will recognize returning Housewives such as Tamra and Vicki but there’s a rumored newcomer to the group fans may not know so well.

Radar Online reports Jennifer Pedranti will be a “newbie” to the show. She has also appeared in group photos of Tamra’s on Instagram with Shannon, Vicki and Taylor.

Jennifer has more than 4,000 Instagram followers and can be found at @jennifer.pedranti. She writes in her bio: “Mom to five of the BEST kids, LOVE my fur babies, I wish everyone could find peace on a yoga mat. Kind not Weak.”

